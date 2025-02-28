What will €180,000 buy in France, Germany, Montenegro, Spain and Limerick?

Ireland: Limerick

Situated in the heart of Ballyhahill village, between Foynes and Glin in west Limerick, this substantial two-storey detached property, a converted pub, offers a unique blend of convenience and space. There’s a shop on your doorstep and the local national school is a short stroll away. The five-bedroom, two-bathroom end-terrace house extends to 147sq m (1,582sq ft). It has new insulation, roofing and windows. Price: €180,000. Agent: West Property Group

France: Dordogne, Montignac-Lascaux

On the edge of Montignac-Lascaux in Dordogne, this three- to four-bedroom house has a big and bright living space with French doors to a front terrace, a Shaker-style kitchen and a reception room that could be a fourth bedroom. There’s a shower room and a separate WC downstairs and three double bedrooms upstairs. It extends to about 145sq m (1,560sq ft). Outside, you can cool down in its saltwater heated swimming pool. Bordeaux airport is about a two-hour drive away. Price: €189,570. Agent: leggett-immo.com

Germany: Tessmannsdorf, Mecklenburg–Western Pomerania

West of Rosstock, on Germany’s Baltic Sea coast, is a small timber house in the village of Tessmannsdorf. The two-storey, one-bedroom structure extends to 45sq m (484sq ft). It comprises a sittingroom with wood-burning stove, a galley kitchen and a shower room. A spiral staircase leads to the bedroom. The garden includes a shed and greenhouse. The dwelling is 900m from salt marshes and the sea. Price: €185,000 Agent: ohne-makler.net

Montenegro: Kakrc, Lustica

A two-bedroom duplex just metres from the sea in the village of Kakrc on the Lustica peninsula offers escape for those who like to swim in crystal-clear waters. Extending to 44sq m (472sq ft), there is a shower room and open-plan kitchen/livingroom at entrance level that opens out to a terrace where there is a rudimentary outdoor kitchen. Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a dressingroom. Price: €175,000. Agent: montenegroprospects.com

Spain: Tossa de Mar, Costa Brava

Just steps from the beach at Tossa de Mar on Spain’s Costa Brava, equidistant from Barcelona and the French border, this two-bed apartment boasts sea and mountain views. Extending to 70sq m (753sq ft), it comprises a diningroom and adjoining kitchen with steps leading up to a livingroom that opens to a shaded 12sq m terrace. There is an option to buy a garage for an additional €50,000. Price: €190,000. Agent: saleandrentalspain.com