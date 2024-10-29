What will €245,000 buy in Dundalk and Wicklow?

Town

Address: 10 Anne Street, Dundalk, Co Louth

Agent: REA Gunne Property

A recently refurbished dormer cottage in the heart of Dundalk town, about a 10-minute walk to Clarke train station where the commute to Connolly, Dublin, ranges from one hour to about 85 minutes. The house has an open-plan ground floor with the living oom to the front and a smart kitchen to the rear that leads to a private outside space that includes a surprisingly long garden. There are two bedrooms upstairs. Price: €240,000. Ber: B2

Plus: In walk-in condition it just needs some flooring and appliances

In walk-in condition it just needs some flooring and appliances Minus: The tall evergreen trees may block light in winter

Country

Bungalow bliss just three kilometres outside Baltinglass

Address: Saundersgrove Hill cottage, Stratford-On-Slaney, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow

Agent: Dowling Property

Set on a large, sloped plot of about half an acre, and across the road from the Slaney river, whose running water you can hear of an evening, this classic Irish double-fronted bungalow offers lots of outdoor space for those looking for green pasture views. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom and is about 3km outside Baltinglass. Price: €245,000. Ber: C2