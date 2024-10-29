Residential

What will €245,000 buy in Dundalk and Wicklow?

Two homes, one price: Refurbished two-bedroom dormer cottage or a classic double-fronted bungalow

A two-bedroom home with a sizeable back garden in Dundalk
A two-bedroom home with a sizeable back garden in Dundalk
Alanna Gallagher
Tue Oct 29 2024 - 05:00

Town

Address: 10 Anne Street, Dundalk, Co Louth

Agent: REA Gunne Property

A recently refurbished dormer cottage in the heart of Dundalk town, about a 10-minute walk to Clarke train station where the commute to Connolly, Dublin, ranges from one hour to about 85 minutes. The house has an open-plan ground floor with the living oom to the front and a smart kitchen to the rear that leads to a private outside space that includes a surprisingly long garden. There are two bedrooms upstairs. Price: €240,000. Ber: B2

  • Plus: In walk-in condition it just needs some flooring and appliances
  • Minus: The tall evergreen trees may block light in winter

Country

Bungalow bliss just three kilometres outside Baltinglass
Bungalow bliss just three kilometres outside Baltinglass

Address: Saundersgrove Hill cottage, Stratford-On-Slaney, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow

READ MORE

Agent: Dowling Property

Set on a large, sloped plot of about half an acre, and across the road from the Slaney river, whose running water you can hear of an evening, this classic Irish double-fronted bungalow offers lots of outdoor space for those looking for green pasture views. It has two bedrooms and one bathroom and is about 3km outside Baltinglass. Price: €245,000. Ber: C2

  • Plus: Rolling countryside views
  • Minus: It would benefit from landscaping to the rear
Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher is a contributor to The Irish Times specialising in property and interiors

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions