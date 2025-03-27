New homes come to market at Grange Oaks in Kilternan, from €750,000

Address : Grange Oaks, Enniskerry Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18 Price : €750,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald

Grange Oaks, a development of 55 new homes coming on the market this week, is perfectly positioned for comfort, convenience and community living, says Paul Cantwell of selling agent Hooke & MacDonald. It’s on the Enniskerry road between Stepaside, Kilternan and Carrickmines, and has easy access to the M50, the Luas green line and several bus routes. It also has easy access to outdoor amenities, nestling in the foothills of the Dublin mountains, and is close to several sports clubs and leisure facilities.

To make things more convenient for prospective buyers, a new Glenamuck distributor road is under construction right next to Grange Oaks; this will mean residents can get to the M50, the Luas stop at Carrickmines and the Park retail centre at Carrickmines in double-quick time.

Grange Oaks is built by B&C Building Contractors, which last year celebrated 50 years in the residential construction business. The company was founded by Michael McBride snr, and is now run by his sons Jim and Colm McBride, and a third generation of McBrides, Stephen and Michael. The company recently completed work on the Dun Óir development next door to Grange Oaks.

Livingroom

The first phase of Grange Oaks is being launched today and consists of 20 three-, four- and five-bedroom semidetached houses, all built to high specifications over three storeys, with decent interior spaces, front and rear gardens, and on-curtilage parking out front.

The three-bed semidetached houses extend to 134sq m (1,441sq ft) and are priced from €750,000, with three-bed plus study midterrace units extending to 157sq m (1,690sq ft) priced from €775,000.

Four-bed semidetached houses extend to 167sq m (1,798sq ft) and are priced from €825,000, with four-bed plus study end-terrace units extending to 168sq m (1,808sq ft) priced from €850,000.

The five-bedroom semidetached houses measure 193sq m (2,076sq ft) and are priced from €925,000. All houses have an A2 Ber rating and are for sale through Hooke & MacDonald.

Kitchen/dining area

The properties’ windows and patio doors consist of high-performance UPVC and double-glazed units, while the front doors are made from thermo-engineered timber. Each house has an efficient air-to-water heat pump, with multiple heating zones and optimum hot water delivery. The electrical, comms and data systems are all state of the art, and the houses are equipped with an electric car charger and wireless alarm system. Each house has a front garden delineated by rows of Portuguese laurel, with parking for one car. There’s also on-street parking.

The interiors of the four-bedroom showhouse have been created by Elaine Mackenzie-Smith, owner of Number 10 Design, and are a tasteful, understated mix of contemporary styles and soft colours. The kitchens are by Fitzgerald, with countertops and splashbacks in 20mm Calacatta gold marble, and floor-to-ceiling cabinets with hickory carcass and slim Shaker-style doors painted in a light but warm sage grey. Utility rooms have lots of space for storage and laundry.

Main bedroom suite

Bedroom

Bathrooms, en suites and guest WCs are fitted out with Sonas white ceramic sanitary ware, and main bathrooms and en suites have floor-standing two-drawer vanity units. Bedrooms are fitted out with integrated floor-to-ceiling wardrobes.

Downstairs, the four-bedroom semidetached house has a guest WC, a livingroom to the front and kitchen/diningroom to the back, with Velux windows over the dining area and large patio doors out to the back garden. Upstairs are three bedrooms – two doubles, one with en suite, and one single – and the main bathroom, plus storage cupboard. From the back bedrooms, you can see over south Dublin and across to Howth.

The second floor is where you really get the bang for your buck, with the main bedroom suite taking up most of the floor, giving ample space for parents to relax. There’s a generous seating area to the front, with views over the Dublin mountains. To the front is a generous en suite with Velux window and to the back is a generous dressingroom space with Velux window; next to that is a large storeroom with a Velux that would also make an ideal home office or a nursery. There’s also a storeroom off the second floor landing.

This part of south Dublin is becoming a popular area to set up home, with one foot in the bustle of suburban life, and the other in the expanse of outdoor activity. The nearby village of Stepaside has lively pubs, cafes and restaurants, while the business hubs of Sandyford and Cherrywood are a short drive away.