Handsome five-bedroom redbrick with big garden in Harold’s Cross for €1.45m

Address : 15 Westfield Road, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W Price : €1,450,000 Agent : DNG

As Portobello and Ranelagh in Dublin have become more costly, many house-hunters are turning to Harold’s Cross, where you can find similar style period homes for less.

What makes Harold’s Cross a popular choice for housing is the convenience of the area. The suburb has good bus connections to Dublin city centre and is close to shops and to the nearby areas of Rathmines and Ranelagh, with local schools also being a big factor in the choice of homes.

Westfield Road, which runs parallel to Casimir Road and Kenilworth Park and perpendicular to Lower Kimmage Road, has long been popular with house-hunters in search of a fine period home close to the city and numerous amenities.

Number 15 Westfield Road has been brought to the market by DNG seeking €1.45 million, which could be seen as a good example of getting more bang for your buck for this type of property in Harold’s Cross than in nearby Ranelagh or Rathmines.

With a south-easterly aspect, the rear garden extends to 82ft in length and 20ft in width and has lots of privacy. It currently has a patio off the kitchen, but it will be the potential here that is of importance as it could take a further extension, a home office or gym, subject to planning permission, or just the possibility to create a lovely landscaped garden so close to the city.

At garden level are two interconnecting reception rooms that lie off the front hallway. Here proportions are good and the bones of a fine period home are all here in terms of tall ceilings, good sized windows and period fireplaces.

Beyond is an extension which was added more than 15 years ago. Again, it’s all about proportions with a cosy living area that benefits from a wall of inbuilt storage, leading to a long well-lit kitchen and informal dining space. Centred by an Aga, with a full-height American fridge-freezer, there’s buckets of storage in the kitchen and the room is bathed with light thanks to its dual aspect, with two sets of patio doors.

This leads to one of the biggest selling points of the house – besides its size, proportions and period features – the site which the handsome redbrick occupies. There is parking out front for a number of cars, with side access leading to the rear garden which will be a big benefit for new owners if they wish to develop the garden space.

Hallway

Drawingroom

Diningroom

Kitchen extension

The house has five double bedrooms

The rear garden extends to 82ft in length

The Ber is D2, which will new owners may want to address, but there are Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland grants for same.