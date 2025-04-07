Security for costs application against Michael Flatley is attempt to ‘embarrass’ him, court hears

Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley is facing a new legal battle with two applications tabled before the Commercial Court for security for costs in his upcoming action over works carried out at his Co Cork mansion, Castlehyde.

It is understood that the applications, due to be heard in July, will seek to have a total €2.8 million lodged in court by the entertainer in advance of the hearing of the star’s main action over the work.

A security for costs application is usually made when the defendants in the case apply to the court seeking to have their costs covered if they end up successfully defending the main proceedings.

Michael Flatley’s counsel Ronnie Hudson BL, instructed by Maxwell Mooney solicitor, told the court on Monday the applications were being brought “to embarrass Michael Flatley.”

The entertainer he said is clearly a man of means who had a substantial property asset in this jurisdiction, Castlehyde, which had been valued at in excess of €20 million.

In the main proceedings, the Riverdance performer claims he and his family had to vacate the Castlehyde period property in October 2023 after alleged toxic chemical residue was detected during routine maintenance. He has sued Austin Newport Group Ltd, the main contractor who allegedly renovated Castlehyde following a June 2016 fire at the property.

He claims the unsafe levels of chloride residue is due to PVC combustion in the fire and that the main contractor was allegedly aware of a residue issue. Austin Newport denies the claims.

Mr Flatley is suing Austin Newport and insurance underwriters: MS Amlin Underwriting Ltd, AXA XL Underwriting Agencies Ltd and Hamilton Managing Agency Limited along with Lloyds Insurance Company.

All of the allegations are denied.

Andrew Fitzpatrick SC, for the underwriting and insurance defendants, said on Monday he would be applying for security for costs.

Rachel Duffy BL for Austin Newport said she will be making a similar application to the court.

It is understood that Austin Newport will seek €1.2 million to be lodged in court and the other defendants will look for €1.6 million to be lodged in advance of the main hearing.

Mr Hudson told the court these figures were “pie in the sky”.

Mr Justice Mark Sanfey set dates for affidavits to be filed and submissions to be made. The security for costs application hearing which is expected to last two days will go ahead on July 3rd next.