Updated terraced home with fresh, airy interior for €550,000

Address : 63 Mount Tallant Avenue, Dublin 6W Price : €550,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

The interior of the three-bed terraced house at 63 Mount Tallant Avenue close to Terenure village was rather drab when the current owners bought it, as it had previously been rented out. Having purchased the property in 2017 – for €435,000, according to the Property Price Register – they proceeded to open up the ground floor layout to create an airy, super functional modern home.

With the owners now moving out of Dublin for more space, 63 Mount Tallant Avenue, extending to 82sq m (883sq ft) with a C2 Ber, is now on the market, seeking €550,000 through DNG.

The first thing the owners did to update this property was install light-coloured, laminate wooden flooring in the three upstairs bedrooms – consisting of two doubles and a single – to freshen them up.

Kitchen. Photographs: Ronan Melia

Livingroom

Bedroom

They then had the dividing wall between the livingroom and kitchen removed to allow light to flow through from both sides. The kitchen, in an old extension, had been really cold, the owner says, so they insulated it to create a cosier space. A central island/breakfast bar with a navy base and marble-effect countertop was added to delineate the kitchen from the living area to the front.

READ MORE

White-painted wainscoting in the living and dining areas adds to the homely feel, and creates a storage bench in the living area, handy for toys and miscellanea.

Bathroom

Back garden

The owners also renovated the bathroom to the rear of the ground floor, where they installed a shower and retained a bath – a decision they were thankful for when their first child was born, says the owner. It features white wall tiling with grey and white patterned tiling underfoot. There is also a handy utility space off the kitchen.

The 30ft-long back garden was their lockdown project, the owner says, as it had to be completely redone. They had a lawn of artificial grass put down and a patio paved to the rear with a planted border – the perfect spot for summer barbecues.

Dublin city centre is an easy commute away, with regular bus services taking about 30 minutes. Restaurants and shops of Terenure village are within walking distance, while Dundrum and Nutgrove shopping centre are about a 15-minute drive away. The are also a number of schools and sports clubs nearby.