Detached Blackrock bungalow with bright, relaxed interior for €1.325m

Address : 1 Knocksinna Court, Blackrock, Co Dublin Price : €1,325,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Knocksinna Court is an enclave branching off Granville Road that leads on to Newtownpark Avenue in south Co Dublin. Standing in the quiet garden, it’s hard to believe the N11 is so near, but it’s precisely the seclusion, safety and privacy of the small lane of detached houses – five in total – that attracted the current owners to this property when they bought it 20 years ago.

The owners have decided to downsize but they will be sad to part with this property, and it’s easy to see why as soon as you pass through the front door into the oak-floored hall flooded with light from a Velux window. The reception rooms of the detached bungalow are gracious and expansive, and because the house faces northeast, the livingroom and kitchen both benefit from a southerly aspect. The home, which extends to 193sq m (2077sq ft) with a C1 Ber, is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.325 million.

Entrance Hall. Photographs: Andrew Nolan

Livingroom

Kitchen with island

Living area

The large livingroom overlooks the garden and has a wood-burning stove set into an elegant cream stone fireplace. In the entrance hallway there’s a guest loo and a storage closet. The expansive L-shaped kitchen and living area were originally separated into three rooms when the owners bought the property, but they were quick to see the advantage of combining them to create this highly functional space.

A gas stove is set into a rendered and painted tall hearth in the living area, which has ample room for a large sofa. The handcrafted kitchen cabinets are painted in blue-grey shade Pigeon by Farrow and Ball, and there’s a large fridge freezer, a Smeg stove and a double oven backed by a green mosaic tile with an iridescent sheen, and the heart of this kitchen is the long island that ends in a curved seating area, topped in a cream quartz. At the end of the kitchen, which has copious storage, is a dining area.

READ MORE

[ How three friends built new homes on site of derelict car parts shop in Dublin 4Opens in new window ]

Double doors open out into a garden which became, like for so many others, the family’s lockdown project. They have made the most of the space, with a pale patio providing multiple seating areas wrapping around a lawn and all bordered by a Portuguese laurel hedge and tall olive trees. A newly built garden room is the standout feature; the floor is stone, it has electrical points, a heater and a beer fridge, making it perfect for entertaining.

Main bedroom

En-suite bathroom

In the house, a utility room with an interior clothes line is adjacent to the kitchen. Beside that is the family bathroom, and then there are four bedrooms, one of which is used as a combined guest room/study. The main bedroom is at the end of the house, spanning its width, and it’s a fine space with plenty of room for custom-built wardrobes, a dressing area and beyond that an elegant en suite.

Garden room

Garden

The attic is extensive and could be converted, subject to planning permission. It currently provides plenty of storage with a floored area. A striking feature of the house is how light and bright it is due to the extensive use of Velux windows used throughout. Another feature that will impress buyers is the owners’ style – it’s an elegant home, yet very unfussy and relaxed, underpinned by an excellent choice of materials and fine craftsmanship.

Life for the owners here has been happy. They are quick to praise wonderful neighbours and the connectivity the location provides. A recently installed, well-lit laneway leads to the N11, so the walk to the bus stop is less than five minutes. Knocksinna Court is equidistant from Foxrock, Deansgrange and Blackrock, and close to Loreto Foxrock, Sion Hill, Newpark and Blackrock. For swimmers, the views of the sea from the front garden will be a reminder that Seapoint and the Forty Foot are within easy reach.