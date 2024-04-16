Refurbished period townhouse on Leixlip main street for €300,000

Address : 97 Main Street, Leixlip, Co Kildare Price : €300,000 Agent : French Estates

This two-bedroom period town house on Leixlip’s main street is likely to appeal to first-time buyers as it’s in turnkey condition and has an asking price of €300,000, selling through French Estates. The 104sq m (1,119sq ft) house has been given a totally fresh fit-out in recent years. A cool feature of the property is that it’s right next to a keyhole entrance to a walkway along the Liffey; a good spot to stretch the legs and bring the dog for a walk, especially for remote/hybrid workers.

It would also suit hybrid workers based in Dublin, as it’s in walking distance from Dublin Bus routes, which take about 45 minutes to reach the city centre, depending on traffic. It’s also a 15-minute walk from Leixlip Louisa Bridge station, with regular services to Connolly Station.

Another selling point is that the property has a decent-sized back garden, mainly paved, with a raised flower bed and stone walls. With the Liffey just behind it, you can hear the flow of the water, which is lovely, although you can hear a faint noise of traffic from the main street as well – a trade-off for living right in the town. There is on-street permit parking available for one car.

Set back from the road, there is a yard to the front of the property with a raised bed of loose stones. You enter the house through a light-green door into a small porch with an understairs storage closet on your left. Stepping to the right, you enter the kitchen, which has a modern fitout with charcoal handleless units and a matching island/breakfast bar adding further storage and seating.

It is worth noting that due to its age (thought to have been built in the early 1900s), the ground floor has quite low ceilings, so wouldn’t be ideal for very tall people. The windows, although numerous, are quite small, compromising on light.

The livingroom is a good size and has dual aspect out to the front and to the rear garden. Grey stone tiles continue here from the kitchen, and a decorative cast-iron fireplace creates a focal point.

The foot of the stairs is accessed from the kitchen. At the top, the main bedroom is on the right and although an odd shape, offers plenty of space, and a prospective new owner may be tempted to have storage built into the internal wall to optimise the space.

On the opposite side of the first floor, a second double bedroom sits to the rear with an up-to-date shower room to the front with grey tiling and a white vanity unit with drawers.

Although Ber-exempt, the owners had the property assessed and it achieved a respectable C1 rating after making improvements such as having a new, efficient boiler fitted.