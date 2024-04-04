Spacious high-spec homes in Carrickmines from €770,000

Address : Glenamuck Manor, Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines, Dublin 18 Price : €770,000 Agent : Sherry Fitzgerald

Dwyer Nolan developers have, like many others, been busy in the foothills of the Dublin mountains in Carrickmines, where the road leading from the M50 exit as far as Kilternan village is awash with new developments.

Glenamuck Manor, five minutes from the interchange and a five-minute drive to the park-and-ride facility at Carrickmines Luas stop, is a development of mostly three-storey homes and blocks of apartments with an on-site creche. Launching on Saturday, April 6th, are 29 large four- and five-bed homes, entitled the Donard (of which there are nine units available), the Laragh (14 units) and the Glendalough (four units).

In the coming weeks, another 13 properties will be released, four more of the Donard and seven of the Laragh. There are 55 houses and 137 apartments on the site; all the apartments are rented privately by the developer and are already occupied.

With a minimum area of 194.5sq m (2,093 sq ft) for the Donard, 201sq m (2,163 sq ft) for the Glendalough and up to 218sq m (2,346 sq ft) for the Laragh, these are good-sized homes, designed for families trading up (prices are likely to make them out of the reach of most first-time buyers. The Glendalough is selling at €770,000, the Donard at €790,000 and the Laragh is priced at €800,000, through selling agents Sherry FitzGerald.

The houses are either mid- or end-terrace, with two livingrooms and a configuration of four or five bedrooms. Most buyers will surely opt to retain one of the bedrooms as a study, as laid out in the showhouses.

There is parking for two cars outside each house, wiring for an electric-vehicle charging point and a bicycle and bin store that fit well into the exterior facade: the houses were designed by Davey and Smith Architects, with interiors by Colin Gough.

The showhouses immediately impress, not least by their warmth which was tellingly obvious on a wind-cutting March day. Ber ratings are A1, and all homes display attention to design and finish with American-style joinery with high skirting and wide architraves.

The ground floor sittingrooms have large, triple-glazed windows by Munster Joinery in a black finish which blends beautifully with the honey-coloured brick exterior. There’s a guest WC with a grey-painted vanity unit, all homes come with tiling and flooring allowance.

Kitchens are bright, lit by double doors out into the garden and a window. All kitchens have been fitted by Fitzgerald Kitchens, units that extend to the ceiling are hand-painted, and countertops are a composite pale-quartz effect. Neff appliances are included in the sale. Islands provide additional seating, with a sink and prep space. Utilities off the kitchens have two countertops running over units and tall, additional storage units.

While the Laragh and Glendalough homes share a similar layout, the Laragh has an overall larger area throughout. The principal bedroom lies to the front, with an en suite and a walk-in wardrobe, kitted out with a combination of hanging space and drawers. There are two more bedrooms with wardrobes and a family bathroom on this floor.

The second floor has the second livingroom, a study and another bedroom. With another bathroom on this level, this could serve as a self-contained suite for older children or lucky teens. This is where the layout of the Donard diverts from the other two house types, with the second livingroom to the back of the property and a small outdoor terrace opening out from it.

The well-landscaped estate should prove popular with buyers, along with its stellar location and transport links. Local sports amenities include Bective Rangers rugby, Carrickmines Golf Club, an equestrian centre and of course the Wicklow Mountains are a short drive away.