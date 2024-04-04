Look inside: Jim Sheridan’s D4 home where Martin Scorsese, Brad Pitt and Bono hung out for €2.5m

Address : 18 St Mary's Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €2,500,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Number 18 St Mary’s Road, an elegant end-of-terrace Victorian redbrick property in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, has been the family home of the award-winning Dublin-born film-maker Jim Sheridan for about 32 years. He bought the house in 1992, a year he remembers well as the one in which Irish boxer Michael Carruth won gold at the Olympics in Barcelona – it was also when the family had a crazy brown Labrador called Bruno, he says.

Although he wrote The Field in a previous home in Ballybough and My Left Foot in New York, Sheridan says, it was at this house where he worked on In the Name of the Father, In America and The Boxer. Most recently he has been working on the script for a new film about Native American civil rights leader Standing Bear.

Number 18 has welcomed many a member of Hollywood’s great and good over the years, and Sheridan recalls in particular “a crazy party that went all night” that he and his late wife Fran threw for American actor Mia Farrow, who was filming Widows’ Peak at the time. “I know Brad Pitt was at it, and Morgan Freeman and Bono and Ali [Hewson], the Edge and Sinéad O’Connor. A load of people ...” Sheridan recalls.

He also recalls a dinner at number 18 with Martin Scorsese, Neil Jordan, John Boorman, Gregory Peck and his daughter, Cecelia Peck, in attendance. As one may surmise, he’s also had a well-known actor and collaborator over on several occasions – although, as he’s a very private person, Sheridan prefers not to mention him by name.

Entrance hallway

Livingroom

Diningroom

It’s not hard to imagine a lavish dinner party around the table of the diningroom in this property, which features solid wooden floors, a marble fireplace and a high ceiling framed by original coving and an elaborate rose at its centre. Double doors from the diningroom open in to the interconnecting livingroom, which has bay sash windows overlooking the garden to the front of the property.

To the rear of the ground floor is the eat-in kitchen/livingroom featuring extensive wood-framed glazing and terracotta-tiled floors. There is also a pantry off the kitchen, providing direct access to the diningroom. A new owner would likely look to modernise the space with a new kitchen fit-out, and they would also have the option to extend to the side or rear – subject to planning permission – as the south-facing back garden offers a lot of space. There was previously planning permission to add a mews, as many houses on this row have already done, which has just recently lapsed.

Kitchen/livingroom

Annex

An annex extending to 37sq m (398sq ft) to the right of the property has a separate door and consists of one bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen. In need of updating, this could possibly be reincorporated into the house or used as a separate one-bed unit.

Back in the main house, there are three bedrooms, although a room adjoining the main bedroom could make a fourth bedroom if required. The first double room lies on the first return to the rear of the house, alongside a shower room. The main bedroom suite sits on the first floor to the front of the property, with a walk-in closet and an en suite. It adjoins with what has been used as a study, but could also be a living space or a further bedroom. A third double bedroom and a bathroom are located on the second floor.

Main bedroom

Adjoining study/living space

Back garden

Aerial view of 18 St Mary's Road

Extending to 218sq m (2,346sq ft), this Ber-exempt property is likely to appeal to a family looking to put their own stamp on a classic, well-looked-after Victorian home with its charming period features intact. Number 18 St Mary’s Road is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €2.5 million.

Asked where he keeps his many awards as there are none in evidence at his St Mary’s Road home, Sheridan says he’s not sure where they’re being stored at the moment, and now that he’s looking to downsize nearby, he jokingly adds: “I’ll have to get myself a nice toilet for my awards, like everyone else who says that’s where they put them.”