Don’t be fooled by cottage exterior: extended Stillorgan four-bed offers space in spades for €1.175m

All is not what it seems at 9 Myrtle Grove in Stillorgan, Co Dublin. From its front facade you would be forgiven for thinking that this is a quaint enough cottage-style house. But what lies behind is best explained by having a look at the property from its rear elevation.

It now extends to 208sq m (2,238sq ft) thanks to works by previous owners. They gutted the entire house, adding two rear extensions, effectively doubling the size of number 9 around 2004. It was subsequently purchased by its current owners, who paid €895,000 for the property in 2019. It is now being brought to the market by Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.175 million.

The house, originally dating from the 1950s, now has four bedrooms, though one at hall level is being used as a second livingroom and warmed by a wood-burning stove. A second bedroom lies at this level, along with an office. Then there’s the extension housing a large kitchen, designed by Victorian Salvage and Joinery Co, that features an Aga, Silestone countertops and a breakfast bar, all of which has been freshly hand-painted (as has the whole house).

From here leads into two side-by-side double-height extensions. Thanks to high vaulted ceilings, overhead Velux windows and lots of glazing, light is maximised in these rooms. The fact that one side, a lovely living area (warmed by a wood-burning stove), and the other – used as a play area – are partitioned by internal glazing means families can keep little ones in sight at all times.

Upstairs are a shower room and two double bedrooms in a dormer attic conversion, and one of the bedrooms has a walk-in wardrobe.

Gardens were landscaped last year with AstroTurf lawn, which owners describe as working like an “outdoor carpet”. While not universally appealing, for young families: “It was the best thing we ever did in terms of our two-year-old, who would normally be covered in mud.” Its west-facing aspect and its size means it has lots of potential should new owners wish to entertain the idea of a garden to grow plants, vegetables and the like.

The house is now in walk-in condition as the entire place has been painted and has new laminate flooring and new carpets upstairs. The family also installed a brand-new utility room, which is a godsend in terms of size and storage for a busy family, as it will allow the rest of the house to remain clutter free. The same is true of the integrated garage. Its Ber is D2, which new owners may want to improve.

The owners, who are upsizing with a growing family, will really miss the entertaining area to the back of the house. They use it all summer. They will also miss their neighbours, and the fact that they have so many amenities, such as schools and shops, on their doorstep.