Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Roscommon, Wexford and Louth

Annagh, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co Roscommon, is a four-bedroom house that was the former Kilbyran Church of Ireland and dates from 1856.

€440,000, Sherry FitzGerald Farrell

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 180sq m (1,937sq ft). Now restored and converted, the distinctive property was the former Kilbyran Church of Ireland and dates from 1856. With superb interiors, it is surrounded by woodland and is adjacent to Lough Key. Ber F

On view: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

12 Cherryfield Avenue Upper, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

12 Cherryfield Avenue Upper, Ranelagh, is on a quiet cul-de-sac off Sandford Road.

€985,000, Colliers

Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house extending to 138sq m (1,491sq ft). Situated at the top of a quiet cul-de-sac off Sandford Road, the house has been extended and has a converted attic suitable as a home office, while to the rear is a southeast-facing garden with a stone terrace. Ber C3

On view: Strictly by appointment at colliers.ie

The Old Rectory, Termonfeckin, Co Louth

The Old Rectory, Termonfeckin, Co Louth, is a four-bedroom home situated on just over an acre.

€850,000, Robt B Daly & Son

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 353sq m (3,800sq ft). Situated on just over an acre, the Georgian property is 10 minutes from Drogheda town and is close to Clogherhead Pier and Seapoint Beach. Golf is available at nearby courses at Seapoint and Baltray. Ber exempt

On view: Strictly by appointment at rbdaly.com

3 Dun A Rí, Clongeen, Foulksmills, Co Wexford

3 Dun A Rí, Clongeen, Foulksmills, Co Wexford, is a large three-bedroom home in a development of five properties.

€260,000 Kehoe & Associates

Detached three-bedroom house extending to 124sq m (1,335sq ft). Located in a small development of five properties 5km from Wellington Bridge and 19km from New Ross, the local national school is 350m away. There are a number of local beaches and walks along with Hook Lighthouse in the locality. Ber C2

On view: Strictly by appointment at kehoeproperty.com

Apt 6, Block D, Butlers Court, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2

Apt 6, Block D, Butlers Court, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, is on the first floor.

€495,000, Liberty Blue

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 88sq m (947sq ft). Set on the first floor in a sought-after location, the unit, which has never been rented, has a designated underground parking space and a communal roof garden with barbecue area. Ber B2

On view: Strictly by appointment at libertyblue.ie

