Refurbished 1930s three-bed with converted attic in Ranelagh for €1.15m

Address : 9 Cullenswood Park, Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,150,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Though now a highly desirable, cosmopolitan spot with an abundance of cool eateries, once upon a time the village of Ranelagh was associated with a history of conflict. The village was originally known as Cullenswood, and later took its name from nearby Ranelagh Park, which itself took its name from Ranelagh House and Gardens in the high-end, affluent area of Chelsea in London.

Cullenswood Park, a small, mature cul-de-sac of about 12 houses tucked away off the main street in Ranelagh, dates from the 1930s, when the line of bay-windowed houses was constructed. Selling points of this location are the proximity to amenities such as the Luas, and local villages of Rathmines and Donnybrook, while also being a short stroll from St Stephen’s Green.

Number 9 appears on the Property Price Register as having sold in 2020 for €825,000. However, this was an interfamily transfer. It is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald for €1.15m, which appears to be close to recent sales of similar properties on the road: number 7, which had the same floor space, albeit a better (B2) Ber rating, achieved €1.2 million in May 2023.

Front hall

Sitting room and drawing rooms

Kitchen dining area to the rear

Number 9, a C3-rated three-bedroom house, has been extended and refurbished by its owners. One refurb took place in 2015 and a second in 2021, now giving a home in walk-in condition in the heart of Ranelagh.

It has the usual layout of these properties, with two fine interconnecting reception rooms off the front hall warmed by an open fire. To the rear is an open-plan kitchen and dining area, which has been given a recent makeover with new quartz countertops and appliances. This room spills out to a south-facing courtyard – essentially giving an outside room in good weather – which has newly laid tiles.

There are three bedrooms upstairs; two doubles and a single – with the main one, which spans the full width of the property, enjoying an attractive bay window, which matches the sitting room underneath. A short flight of stairs leads to an attic, which offers a further 13sq m (139sq ft) of space in addition to the 130sq m (1,390sq ft) of the house itself. This level has a shower room and ample storage, and two overhead Velux windows flood the space with light.

Main bedroom takes up the width of the house and has a bay window

Family bathroom

Sheltered courtyard has a southerly aspect

A garage has been converted to a home office

Outside, beyond the courtyard space is a converted garage, which adds a further 25sq m (265sq ft) to the property giving a total floor area of 166sq m (1,793sq ft), including the attic, house and garage. This has recently been extended widthways and now includes a laundry room.

Laid out as a home office – as is the single bedroom in the house – the garage has the benefit of access to a lane running to the rear.

The owners have loved living here in the quiet but central spot in the heart of Ranelagh. They are upsizing locally.