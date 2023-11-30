Elegant Mount Merrion five-bed for €1.75m

Address : 9 Mather Road North, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin Price : €1,750,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

When the owners of 9 Mather Road bought the 1930s-built semidetached house in 2009, they undertook some renovations in the form of rewiring, replumbing and upgrading the insulation, then sat back and did nothing for a few years to get the measure of their home before embarking on a complete renovation in 2014.

Cantrell & Crowley Architects oversaw the work, with the house being stripped back to its shell and rebuilt with an exigent attention to detail resulting in a beautifully appointed home that is full of the best materials and will be a breeze for new owners to maintain. A further renovation in 2018 extended the overall area to 315sq m (3,390sq ft) over three levels. The house has five bedrooms and benefits from a B2 Ber.

On approach, it looks like a typical suburban home with its partial redbrick facade, gravelled driveway with parking for two cars and laurel hedging. Once inside the front door, however, the property’s elegance creates an immediate impression, with walnut flooring in the hall creating a warm contrast with the pale, neutral decor. A guest WC and cloakroom lie to the left of the front door and on the right is a drawingroom with a sandstone fireplace, bay window, coving, picture rails and fitted display units.

Hallway. Photographs: Angela Mujica

Drawingroom

Diningroom

Music room

The same cabinetry is to be seen in the diningroom, which houses a replica antique mahogany unit. The diningroom has a sandstone fireplace and double-glazed doors leading through to a music room, the latest addition to the house, home to a grand piano. This room has double-glazed doors, all by McNally Joinery, on three sides. As well as doors to the diningroom, there are bifolding doors leading to the kitchen and also opening on to the garden, making for a beautiful, light-filled space.

READ MORE

The kitchen/dining/livingroom is a superb space, with another sandstone fireplace and handsome built-in units, crema marfil marble tiles underfoot and a Newcastle Design fitted kitchen with an island containing a Liebherr under-counter wine fridge. There is a six-ring Aga, Zanussi appliances and, behind the kitchen, a utility that can serve as overflow kitchen space when entertaining as it contains a double oven.

The south-facing garden is purposely designed to be low maintenance and stays in shape with a good cutback once a year, according to the owner. The treehouse, swing sets, garden shed and the large pots at the back wall planted with climbers are included in the sale. There is side access to the back garden via a gated passage.

Kitchen/living/diningroom

Living area

Main bedroom

Dressingroom for main bedroom

En suite for main bedroom

An extension built in 2014 to the back of the house was double height, and the owners used this space to create a main suite with a dressingroom and an en suite overlooking the back garden. There’s a family bathroom and three further bedrooms, two of which are good-sized doubles, with built-in cabinetry and walnut-topped desks. The fifth bedroom is on the second floor in the converted attic, in use as a home office, and there is a storage area on this level as well.

The house is near Mount Merrion’s Deer Park, which has tennis courts, a playground and amenity areas. St Andrew’s, Blackrock, Mount Anville and Oatlands College are all nearby and the public transport network is accessible, with bus routes on the N11. It is also right beside University College Dublin’s Belfield campus.

Back garden

A new home awaits the owners, who are moving as they are in need of more space. Number 9 Mather Road is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.75 million.