Revamped redbrick on Anglesea Road for €2.75m

Videos for the house prior to its current renovation are still online so it’s a good way to compare and gauge works undertaken

Address : 109 Anglesea Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €2,750,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Back on the market less than two years since it last sold for €2.45 million, according to the Property Price Register, the redbrick mid-terrace house at 109 Anglesea Road has since been transformed. Videos for the house prior to its current renovation are still online so it’s a good way to compare and gauge works undertaken.

The family who purchased the house had every intention of staying, which is evident in the costly works carried out in the short time they called the Victorian house their home. Having since moved abroad for work, they have placed this turnkey home on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €2.75 million.

Its exterior facade has been addressed with repointing and the application of fresh lime mortar by Dublin Repointing and Restoration, who also repaired and grouted the granite front steps.

The front hallway now feels a lot fresher with new panelling to the hall, stairs and landing, Photograph: Angela Mujica

All carpets used throughout are made from all-natural fibre and pure wool, including Oeko-Tex-certified floor coverings from the Chelsea Design Centre. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Both rooms that retain original open fireplaces – all chimneys have been serviced and cleaned – have new carpets bordered with oak, Photograph: Angela Mujica

The front hallway now feels a lot fresher with new panelling to the hall, stairs and landing, while floors here have been given a facelift having been sanded, varnished and polished. Hallway walls have all been replastered, and stairway carpets now have brass bar details on each step.

READ MORE

Natural speciality wallcovering by Phillip Jeffries adds texture to the two reception rooms at hall level. Both rooms that retain original open fireplaces – all chimneys have been serviced and cleaned – have new carpets bordered with oak and a smart brass trim. All carpets used throughout are made from all-natural fibre and pure wool, including Oeko-Tex-certified floor coverings from the Chelsea Design Centre. (Oeko-Tex is a standard for chemical-free manufacturing.)

Dining area of kitchen with seating in the old coal hole. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Living room at garden level of the property. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Insulation has been upgraded and windows are now double-glazed throughout, while the roof has been fully repaired. Photograph: Angela Mujica

A former built-in office has been removed on the return to now give a fourth bedroom, which is en suite, in the 282sq m (3,035sq ft) property set over three floors.

It has four reception rooms; two at hall level with a family room adjacent to the eat-in kitchen at garden level, which also has a lovely garden room. The old coal hallway at this level that operated as a butler’s pantry in its last incarnation is now a cool little reading room with a small sofa.

All three bathrooms have been given a makeover, some with Spanish mosaic detailing and top-of-the-range Samuel Heath and Burlington sanitary ware.

The entire house was rewired this year and a state-of-the art security system was installed which included CCTV to the front and rear. In addition, insulation has been upgraded and windows are now double-glazed throughout, while the roof has been fully repaired and the lower ground entrance has been damp-proofed and retanked by The Damp Store.

The property has four bedrooms. Photograph: Angela Mujica

It is bathed in sunlight throughout the day with colour from mop-head hydrangea and pops of purple from agapanthus. Photograph: Angela Mujica

It has been staged for sale against a colour palette chosen by a London-based designer who used paint from Farrow & Ball, Little Greene and natural paints by Edward Bulmer.

All this work has resulted in a house in turnkey condition where new owners will just have the task of unpacking.

Besides its location, which falls into the category of one of Dublin’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, an attraction is the length and privacy of its back garden. With a westerly aspect, it is bathed in sunlight throughout the day with colour from mop-head hydrangea and pops of purple from agapanthus. It’s a bit of an oasis out the back despite its central location, and extends to a very generous 131ft in length. A further bonus is a 50sq m garage at the very back with old sandstone walls, electric doors and a car-charging port.