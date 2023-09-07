What will €650,000 buy in Dublin and Tipperary?

Town

Address 2 Highfield Mews, Rathmines Road Upper, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Agent DNG

This four-bedroom house in a prime location, but with a most private setting, extends to 94sq m (1,012sq ft) and is in good condition throughout. With an attractive courtyard garden to the front and pedestrian access to a private lane to the rear, the property has off-street parking for two cars and is close to Rathmines and Terenure villages.

Plus Amenities are within walking distance

Minus Ber of D2 could be expensive to heat in winter months

Mocklershill Stables

Country

Address Mocklershill Stables, Cashel, Co Tipperary

Agent Wilsons Auctions

This five-bedroom, 142sq m (1,528sq ft) house is up for sale by public auction on September 27th. It comes with an established equine business. The property, in the Golden Vale, consists of more than 6.5 hectares (16 acres) with 34 stables, a yard, barns, all-weather gallops and several fenced paddocks with mature boundaries.

Plus A home and business all in one

Minus The Ber is G, which will need addressing