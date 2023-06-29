Detached dormer bungalow in Newbridge for €525,000

Address : 23 Old Abbey Manor, Great Connell, Newbridge, Co Kildare Price : €525,000 Agent : Jordan Auctioneer

The owners of this expansive, five-bed detached dormer bungalow had lived in Dublin and Wicklow before they chose to base themselves in Newbridge for work and school. Now that their children have grown up and moved out, the 232sq m (2,500sq ft) house is too large for the couple, who intend to rightsize and take time to enjoy life.

Located just minutes from the town, off a pretty country road, the estate of 35 detached homes was built in 2005 near the motorway beside Great Connell, an Augustinian friary dating from 1202 and now in ruins; the stone from the abbey was taken and used to build part of the cavalry barracks in Newbridge by the British army.

Old Abbey Manor is surrounded by fields, is close to the river Liffey and, crucially for its residents, is on a back road through the nearby village of Athgarvan that gives a ten-minute connection to the motorway interchange and a convenient alternative route into Newbridge that bypasses the town’s traffic. It’s on the right side of town for most of the secondary schools and two of the local primary schools.

The bungalow is at the end of the estate in a cul-de-sac and overlooks a tree-studded green. With a cobble-locked drive there is ample space for parking, and there is dual access to the rear behind two wooden gates either side of the house.

Smart sage-green panelling is used extensively in the entrance hall and the owners had an understairs seating area and closet built in. The sittingroom is on the left, it has a large black marble fireplace with marble hearth and this would make a lovely family room.

Behind it is a big eat-in kitchen, with freshly painted timber units, granite-topped island and countertops, a large utility with a clever built-in shelving unit and sliding doors that open on to the west-facing patio. All the Neff appliances – an oven, a five-ring hob and an extractor fan – are included in the sale. The star of this set-up is without doubt a walk-in pantry that will delight the heart of the organised and keeps the kitchen resolutely clutter free.

The three spacious bedrooms on this level could suit a myriad of uses. One of these rooms would make a cosy den, a TV room or a large home office. The bedroom at the end of the hall is in use as a home gym but would make an excellent playroom. The principal bedroom has a recently renovated en suite with a rainwater shower and a handsome stone grey tile that clads the walls and the floor.

The spaciousness of this house, which has a C1 Ber, is impressive, with two more huge bedrooms in the attic, with en suites, one recently redone. There’s a cute nook on the landing that any would-be writer would adore. The second bedroom is so large that many houses in the estate took the walk-in wardrobe and doubled its size, without sacrificing any space in the bedroom.

The garden to the rear of the house is just beautiful, an explosion of controlled colour and variety, and undoubtedly now, in June, looking at its best, with lots of roses in bloom. It has a large steel shed which is included in the sale, and a raised seating area built by the owner. Prolific planting gives great privacy and prevents the garden from being overlooked.

Number 23 Old Abbey Manor is now on the market through Jordan Auctioneers, seeking €525,000.