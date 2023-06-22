Residential

What will €240,000 buy in Dublin and west Cork?

Two homes, one price: A charming cottage on over an acre in Dunmanway or a mid-terrace in need of renovation in Dolphin’s Barn

This chocolate-box cottage lies on a generous 1.2 acre site in Co Cork

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Thu Jun 22 2023 - 05:52

Country

Address: Fuchsia Cottage, Kilbarry Road, Dunmanway, Co Cork

Agent: Lehanes & Associates

This chocolate-box cottage lies on a generous 1.2 acre site with well-maintained lawns and mature gardens. With expansive views towards Nowen Hill, it has three bedrooms, two of which are upstairs. It has been used as a holiday home for the past 20 years and the locality offers fishing on the river Bandon and the only public swimming pool in west Cork.

Waterford Copper Coast home where Jackie Kennedy once stopped by for €2.5m ]

Plus: Charming cottage in great location

Minus: Ber of G will need to be addressed

This two-up two-down mid-terrace house in Dublin 8 extends to 61sq m. Photograph: Ronan Melia

Town

Address: 2 Poole Terrace, Dolphin’s Barn Street, Dolphin’s Barn, Dublin 8

Agent: Felicity Fox

Located within walking distance from the city centre, this two-up two-down mid-terrace house extends to 61sq m. In need of modernisation, the two-bedroom house had a new roof installed 10 years ago. To the rear is a yard which has a west-facing aspect and the property lies close to the Luas and a number of bus routes.

Plus: In an affordable price bracket close to town

Minus: Requires renovation as the Ber is F

