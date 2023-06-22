What will €240,000 buy in Dublin and west Cork?

This chocolate-box cottage lies on a generous 1.2 acre site in Co Cork

Country

Address: Fuchsia Cottage, Kilbarry Road, Dunmanway, Co Cork

Agent: Lehanes & Associates

This chocolate-box cottage lies on a generous 1.2 acre site with well-maintained lawns and mature gardens. With expansive views towards Nowen Hill, it has three bedrooms, two of which are upstairs. It has been used as a holiday home for the past 20 years and the locality offers fishing on the river Bandon and the only public swimming pool in west Cork.

Plus: Charming cottage in great location

Minus: Ber of G will need to be addressed

This two-up two-down mid-terrace house in Dublin 8 extends to 61sq m. Photograph: Ronan Melia

Town

Address: 2 Poole Terrace, Dolphin’s Barn Street, Dolphin’s Barn, Dublin 8

Agent: Felicity Fox

Located within walking distance from the city centre, this two-up two-down mid-terrace house extends to 61sq m. In need of modernisation, the two-bedroom house had a new roof installed 10 years ago. To the rear is a yard which has a west-facing aspect and the property lies close to the Luas and a number of bus routes.

Plus: In an affordable price bracket close to town

Minus: Requires renovation as the Ber is F