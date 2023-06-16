Waterford Copper Coast home where Jackie Kennedy once stopped by for €2.5m

Address : Annestown House, Annestown, Co Waterford Price : €2,500,000 Agent : Savills

View this property on MyHome.ie

Annestown House sits on a stretch of Waterford coastline with direct access to the golden strands of Annestown beach. It lies on what is today known as the Waterford Copper Coast and now a Unesco Global Geopark. Between Tramore and Dungarvan, this stretch of Waterford coastline is named after the 19th century copper mines that lie to the centre of these remarkable rugged cliffs.

Likened to a type of California gold rush back then, the local area saw many miners arrive in their droves from Wales, so much so that the local village of Bunmahon – about a 10-minute drive from Annestown – saw its population soar from 200 to 5,000 at the height of the boom.

Annestown House, Annestown, Co Waterford

But a local priest, Fr Foley launched a militant temperance drive among the miners and had instigated a “dry” Christmas by 1839. The moral police also banned any miner from a premises – even a grocery – that sold alcohol. They didn’t stop there. They also managed to banish any women from the community who might distract the miners. For a time Annestown was one of the only villages in the country without a local hostelry.

Annestown House, a rambling three-storey pile, at right angles to the street in the village, is actually two buildings constructed a century apart. The seat of the Palliser family, part of the house dates back to around 1770, according to the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage. While the main body of the house dates from 1820, a further extension in 1920 added a single-bay, single-storey addition to the southern elevation. Forming an imposing centrepiece to the village, the old pile also has links to the Saint George Cole and Galloway families.

READ MORE

It was purchased by its current owner in 2014 for €300,000, the Property Price Register states, who admits he “never really had a plan for it”.

The property was previously a guest house and was used by the local Copper Coast Scouts as its headquarters “where 120 kids used to camp and surf” until they moved to their new location at Ballyscanlon. The owner then renovated the ground floor of the house, where his daughter held a function for her recent nuptials.

In 2020 the owner, who is a UK-based software industry professional with Irish links, set about renovating old properties in a courtyard, which have since been let as Airbnb rental units.

Along with the eight-bedroom main house, the total accommodation now extends to a whopping 752 sq m (8,094 sq ft) and consists of four apartments: a two-bedroom granary and two-bedroom creamery along with two, one-bedroom units in the lofts of both. Finishes in these are high-end but it will be the extraordinary views that will have potential new owners swooning.

Old stables were also converted and comprise of nine boxes, which could, with necessary planning, be converted to further accommodation.

Second drawing room

Dining room in main house

The property has four aparments with stunning views

Apartment bedroom

When the owners’ daughter got married here a few months ago he turned an old barn into a bar with the addition of reclaimed oak rafters from a Kilkenny salvage yard and a cool copper bar counter. It’s a lovely addition to the place, which could have a multitude of new uses.

While the ground floor of the main house was recently renovated, the first and second floors need attention to bring them up to date. A toilet on the top of the main staircase landing has been kept as it was, since the day Jackie Kennedy (Onassis) stopped off to use the lavatory here.

A converted barn is now a bar

Sea views

Stables have been fully renovated

A formal lawn lies to the front of the house – which in its heyday would have had a tennis court and croquet lawn – and this leads down to a golden sandy beach. There are 10 acres (four hectares) of mixed-quality lands in total.

The owner of Annestown House says he has enjoyed the place, and found its renovations both “fulfilling and exciting” adding “it now needs someone with a plan to bring it to the next chapter”. The Ber-exempt property is on the market through estate agent Savills seeking €2.5 million.