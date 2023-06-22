Freshly renovated mid-terrace in heart of Inchicore for €395,000

Address : 68 Tyrconnell Park, Inchicore, Dublin 8 Price : €395,000 Agent : Brock DeLappe

View this property on MyHome.ie

The interior of number 68 Tyrconnell Park is unrecognisable from when current owners Ian and Claire bought it in early 2021.

The midterrace house in a calm cul-de-sac two minutes from Inchicore village centre was completely renovated over a period of 3½ months; the works included rewiring, replumbing and replastering. A new boiler and insulation were installed while all the floors and kitchen and bathroom units were upgraded, resulting in a fresh, contemporary, turnkey home with a B3 Ber.

The owners paid €342,000 for the house at the time, according to the Property Price Register, and now, following a comprehensive revamp, it is on the market through Brock DeLappe estate agents with an asking price of €395,000.

From the path to the right of the small, lawned front garden you arrive into the entrance hallway of this 81sq m (872sq ft) house; it is decorated with white and grey star-design tiles underfoot and the staircase is painted dusky blue.

READ MORE

The livingroom off the left of the hallway is longer than it is wide and the owners have made the most of the dimensions by placing a long caramel-coloured leather sofa under the front window. The chimney breast wall is painted sage green with a wooden floating shelf forming the fireplace, under which is a wood-burning stove sitting on diamond-patterned blue tiles. Floating wooden shelves sourced from Etsy are also used as bookshelves in the alcove beside the chimney breast and a wider shelf makes a great media stand below the TV.

Hall

Livingroom

Dining area and kitchen

Kitchen

Further down the hall is the L-shaped kitchen/diningroom. The dining area has ample space for a six-seater table over which is a trendy hanging light fixture with three shades. The area is lit by a window looking out to the back garden and the old, tiled fireplace makes a great feature, although it is showing cracks in places.

Light herringbone laminate-wood flooring continues into the kitchen, which occupies a previously existing extension into the back garden. The kitchen has royal blue units with gold handles, a white metro-tile splashback, wood-effect counters and a gas hob.

A shed outside the back door houses the boiler and the washing machine, keeping the whirring sound out of the living areas. The garden is a good space laid mainly in lawn surrounded by low-maintenance shrubbery around the perimeter. Its south-facing aspect means it gets sun throughout the day. A shed at the back of the garden leads on to a laneway, so it could be used for parking, which would be handy if a new owner wanted to install an electrical vehicle charging point here.

Double bedroom

The second bedroom

Office

Back garden

The shower room is at the top of the stairs fully tiled in white with a patterned grey tile underfoot. The main bedroom is at the back of the property; it, like all the bedrooms, has an original cast-iron fireplace and laminate-wood floors. The second double is to the front of the property alongside the box room in which you could fit a small single bed or a cot; Ian uses it as his home office. There is a storage press on the landing as well as a small cubby under the stairs.

Inchicore is a popular place for first-time buyers due to its local amenities including Rascals for beer and pizza and the Luas redline stop at Blackhorse, and Tyrconnell Park has a good mix of people who have lived there for decades and younger people who have moved in and refurbished their three-beds in recent years, says Ian. With their western roots calling to them, Ian and Claire have decided to move close to Galway city with their dachshund Frank, putting this move-in-ready property on the market.