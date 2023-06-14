The leak from our neighbour’s roof is seeping into our home. Whose advice should we seek?

Buildings can develop defects such as leaking roofs because of normal ageing, inadequate maintenance, material failures and errors made during either initial construction or subsequent alterations. Photograph: AdShooter

A recent Property Clinic query referred to a problem with a leaking roof. We also have a leak which exists between our home and our neighbour’s house. Both properties have had the garages converted into rooms. Due to a leak in the corner we got a building contractor to redo the roof of our former garage and the alleyway. He water tested both last summer to ensure the work undertaken achieved what it set out to do, namely, to address the persistent leak.

Our builder has not sought final payment due to the outstanding issue. However, he is of the view that the problem lies with our neighbour’s roof which is not sealed. Our neighbour’s builder did not undertake the same water testing. The heavy rain we experienced some weeks back highlighted the issue of the leak and we informed our neighbour. Some time ago, my husband suggested getting a third-party review done and they have now agreed to this. I note your recommendation to seek the advice of a local building surveyor. However, our neighbour suggests sourcing a civil engineer. Should we seek both?

The inspection of buildings whether part of pre-purchase due diligence or defect analysis, was traditionally carried out by architects and engineers.

Although architects were specifically trained in the design of new buildings and civil engineers in the design of large structures, historically they met a demand when expert advice was needed on any property or construction-related matter.

READ MORE

The prolific building boom and replacement of older buildings over the last 40 years or so has presented a very large stock of buildings that now need repair and upkeep to maintain asset value. Buildings can develop defects because of normal ageing, inadequate maintenance, material failures and errors made during either initial construction or subsequent alterations. The assessment of these, and indeed older buildings, to establish how they are performing and what action may be needed to ensure their longevity has developed over the years into a specialised area.

Noel Larkin

The profession of building surveyor has evolved to serve this aspect of good estate management. Building surveyors undergo specific technical training in building design, construction methods, compatibility of materials and their expected lifespan together with the correct detailing and assembly of building components. This is coupled with education in methods of repair and maintenance. Building surveyors also develop an in-depth knowledge of building regulations and how best to achieve compliance. I believe this leaves them best placed to advise on defects and maintenance issues in existing buildings.

[ What can we do about overgrowth from gardens encroaching on a public walkway? ]

[ I’m worried about the resale value of my apartment if I set the rent too low ]

It strikes me, without full knowledge of your own particular situation, that a simple flood-and-dye test of your neighbour’s roof will soon indicate, one way or another, if the issue of dampness is emanating from there. Although leaks of this nature are notoriously difficult to trace, a building surveyor will be well versed in the inspection process and should hopefully be able to resolve the issue to the satisfaction of all concerned. It would be useful if your builder also attended the inspection to assist in the controlled blocking of outlets and flooding and to give some background on the testing you mention he has carried out to date.

As with most situations, the age-old adage of “horses for courses” applies. Buildings surveyors typically pride themselves on an ability to find practical solutions. Check out the SCSI website for a list of chartered building surveyors operating in your locality.

Noel Larkin is a chartered building surveyor and a fellow of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

Do you have a query? Email propertyquestions@irishtimes.com

This column is a readers’ service. The content of the Property Clinic is provided for general information only. It is not intended as advice on which readers should rely. Professional or specialist advice should be obtained before persons take or refrain from any action on the basis of the content. The Irish Times and it contributors will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from reliance on any content