What will €625,000 buy in Dublin and Waterford?

Country
Address: Fern Hill, Ballygunnertemple, Waterford
Agent: Liberty Blue
Constructed in 1993, this C3-rated four-bedroom house extends to a considerable 266sq m (2,863sq ft). Set on a large site with mature planting, the property, which is in good order, has a granny flat, which could be reinstated as a fifth bedroom, and is close to University Hospital Waterford, Dunmore East and Woodstown.
Plus: Generous-sized home and site
Minus: It will be a drive to the local shop
Town
Address: 20 The Grange, Kill Lane, Deansgrange, Co Dublin
Agent: DNG
Located a stone’s throw from Baker’s Corner, this four-bedroom house extends to 119sq m (1,280sq ft). In good order, the property, with a Ber of C1, has a private southwest-facing back garden with a shed, is within walking distance of the Dart station and is convenient to both Blackrock and Dún Laoghaire.
Plus: Great location
Minus: The back garden could do with some planting