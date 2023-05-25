What will €625,000 buy in Dublin and Waterford?

Country

Address: Fern Hill, Ballygunnertemple, Waterford

Agent: Liberty Blue

Constructed in 1993, this C3-rated four-bedroom house extends to a considerable 266sq m (2,863sq ft). Set on a large site with mature planting, the property, which is in good order, has a granny flat, which could be reinstated as a fifth bedroom, and is close to University Hospital Waterford, Dunmore East and Woodstown.

Plus: Generous-sized home and site

Minus: It will be a drive to the local shop

Town

Address: 20 The Grange, Kill Lane, Deansgrange, Co Dublin

Agent: DNG

Located a stone’s throw from Baker’s Corner, this four-bedroom house extends to 119sq m (1,280sq ft). In good order, the property, with a Ber of C1, has a private southwest-facing back garden with a shed, is within walking distance of the Dart station and is convenient to both Blackrock and Dún Laoghaire.

Plus: Great location

Minus: The back garden could do with some planting