Effortless elegance at impeccably restored northside townhouse for €795,000

Address : 24 Royal Canal Bank, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €795,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

A short walk from the Luas stop at Broadstone-DIT sits number 24 Royal Canal Bank, a sophisticated two-storey-over-basement terraced property by the Blessington Street Basin. Last bought in 1978, this home has been lovingly restored and upgraded by owners Desmond Barry and John Redmill, both of whom are architects now in retirement. Redmill worked on the restoration of the 18th-century Casino Marino building and Barry was part of the local group which renewed and reopened the Blessington Street Basin park in the 1990s; a framed photo with then president of Ireland Mary Robinson in the livingroom commemorates the event.

The couple bought the house from Anna Kathleen Edgeworth, whose father bought it in 1929. Her brother, Bridgeman, a clerk at Broadstone railway station, also lived in the house as well as Annie Farrell, the housekeeper. Barry and Redmill found recipe books compiled by Anna and Annie in the house, records of “ordinary” middle-class dishes of the time, which can be viewed at the National Library. There was also a photo of Anna and Bridgeman left behind in the property, which will be passed on to new owners. The family were descendants of Anglo-Irish novelist Maria Edgeworth, Desmond says.

Extending to 175sq m (1,884sq ft) with a D1 Ber, the allure of number 24 is evident on approach; blossoming, mauve-coloured wisteria frames the elevated front door, crowned by an original spoked fanlight. The generous entrance hallway benefits from original ceiling cornicing and a ceiling rose, enhanced by a restored light fitting that was present when the owners bought the house. There is also a coat closet through a door off the left of the hall.

Entrance hallway

Front double bedroom

Second double bedroom, with Juliet balcony with views of the garden

Double-height conservatory

Two double bedrooms lie to the right of the first floor; the first bedroom looks out to the front garden through restored sash windows while the second bedroom has a Juliet balcony looking straight out to the greenery of the back garden through the double-height conservatory. Both rooms have fireplaces, and the one in the front bedroom retains its original pink and green tile. They were reluctant to alter the original proportions of the property by adding en suites, Barry says, and the main bathroom is tucked away at the end of the hall with a modern finish and a corner window above the bath, enjoying views of the back garden. There is also a handy cupboard inside the door plumbed to house a washing machine and dryer.

The addition of the conservatory and the removal of the original staircase leading to the basement were the major changes Barry and Redmill made to the home. The conservatory is a stunning addition, flooding the first and basement levels with light. Halfway down the newer wooden flight of stairs at the back of the property you can access the back garden; a peaceful oasis on the north side of the city, it is surrounded by plants with a rectangular pond at its centre and a quince tree, which, Redmill says, he is hopeful will produce fruit this summer. Four balusters used as planters were salvaged by Redmill when he worked on the refurbishment of the GPO. Facing west, the garden enjoys sun from the south and is a lovely place to dine al fresco. If the Irish climate does not co-operate, however, you can move downstairs to the bright dining area to continue to enjoy views of the trees.

Back garden

Dining area in the conservatory

Living area

Kitchen

The dining area flows into the cosy living space; surrounded by wood-panel walls with a wood-burning stove at its centre, it is reminiscent of a country lodge. There is a recess in the back wall, where the owners have a chest and shelves, and hidden doors on either side. One door leads to a storage pantry, the other to a wetroom, both built into the side passageway that runs the width of the basement level, which also consists of two storage sheds in the front and back gardens.

The kitchen is to the front of this level, reached through pocket doors. It has beech units and a large central island/breakfast bar topped with stainless steel. There is also a utility space off the kitchen, plumbed for a dishwasher.

Arched sash window on the landing

Drawingroom on the top floor

Library/study

Ascending the stairs to the top floor, passing a beautiful arched sash window, you reach the drawingroom to the front of the house, which was formerly Anna’s bedroom. This is a grand, elegant space for entertaining, with original wooden floors and light from two sash windows. The owners have made a feature of the fireplace, adding blue and white Dutch antique tiles. Barry and Redmill opened this room up to the back room, adding doors salvaged from a period home in Blackrock, which they use as an enviable library/study, but could also be used as a third bedroom.

Seeking €795,000 through Sherry FitzGerald, a similar property on the south side of the river would easily command an asking price of €1.2 million or above. Barry and Redmill will be sad to say goodbye to the property they have called home for more than 40 years as they plan to downsize nearby, and this beautiful period home is likely to appeal to someone looking to spend equally as long here, adding their life story to the history of this charming property.