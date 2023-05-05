What will €440,000 buy in France, Norway, Portugal, Mexico and Co Clare?

Ireland: Clare

Located in Cratloe, a village sought after for its rolling hills and easy commute to Limerick city and Shannon Airport, this five-bedroom split-level house, with a C1 Ber, lies on a large private site close to the entrance to Cratloe Woods. The property, a generous 267sq m (2,874sq ft), includes a 34sq m studio with a multitude of potential uses.

Price €440,000

Agent sherryfitz.ie

France: Brittany

This holiday complex dating from 1900 has 16 bedrooms set between five three-bedroom stone houses and a one-bedroom apartment. It also has a campsite, a bar and a games room in addition to a fully enclosed swimming pool. It sits on just over an acre of land, a kilometre from the local village, a short drive to beaches and restaurants and the popular attraction of Lac de Guerledan.

Price €446,000.

Agent agencenewton.com

Norway: Rogaland

This holiday home, surrounded by nature and perched at the water’s edge on the island of Foldoy, dates from 1999. It has superb views of the fjord. With three bedrooms, interiors are lovely and decorated with an all-white palette and Scandinavian decor. There is a separate sheltered barbecue and dining area adjacent to a bathing platform and a number of sheltered terraces.

Price 5.136mNOK/€435,608

Agent eie.no

Portugal: Lisbon

Extending to 156sq m, this unusual two-bedroom loft apartment has lots of potential. It has two different but connected spaces, including two mezzanines, a well-equipped kitchen and a bathroom. It is on the ground floor of a 1980s building in the heart of Moscavide, and is a 12-minute walk to Gare do Oriente, Vasco de Gama mall and Parque das Nações.

Price €449,000

Agent sothebysrealty.com

Mexico: Quintana Roo

This two-bedroom penthouse apartment in Tulum is 160sq m and has a private rooftop terrace with a plunge pool and outdoor dining space. A livingroom is bathed in light thanks to oversized windows and glass doors, which lead to a balcony. The unit comes with a laundry room, and communal facilities include a pool, a gym, co-working space and a bar.

Price $475,464/€437,184.

Agent sothebysrealty.com