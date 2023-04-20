Bright two-bed terrace in Dublin 8 for €265,000

The redbrick terraces on Railway Avenue in Inchicore are some of the few two-bed homes in close proximity to Dublin city centre coming to the market with attainable asking prices.

Number 9 is on the market through Brock DeLappe, seeking €265,000. Measuring 58sq m (624sq ft), there is far better value to be found on this side of the river compared with prices of similar properties in Stoneybatter.

Originally built for railway workers, the avenue culminates in a cul-de-sac with a green area and playground at its centre.

Inchicore has a lot to recommend it: Rascals Brewery offers craft beers and pizza, Boom cafe is within walking distance and the Luas from the Blackhorse stop takes you into Trinity College in 20 minutes.

There are also lovely walks around the place including along the Grand Canal and around the Memorial Gardens and the Royal Hospital gardens.

Number 9 stands out from its neighbour with its sage-green shaker-style front door and framed double-glazed windows.

The owner, Sinéad, bought it in 2016 for €195,000, according to the Property Price Register. Working in the city, she was attracted to the amenities of the area and the value it offered at the time.

Livingroom

Kitchen

Double bedroom

You enter the property into a small nook where you can hang your coat, beyond which is the livingroom, floored in solid wood.

The sofa sits beneath a sloped ceiling accommodating the staircase, under which there is storage. The livingroom is painted white, and although the fireplace had already been removed, there is generous space for shelving on either side of the chimney breast.

The livingroom leads on to the small kitchen toward the back of the house. Although a bit dated, the kitchen is functional and a new owner could likely live with it for a couple of years before updating it.

Second double bedroom

Back garden

The island hinders the flow of the space, however, and removing it in favour of a small dining table would likely be a great improvement. A skylight offers light from above and there is a window above the sink.

The bathroom is beyond the kitchen with a corner bath unit; it is also functional but could do with being modernised. The back garden, accessed off the kitchen, is south-facing and has low-maintenance paving.

Two bright double bedrooms lie upstairs with white walls and wooden floors. The addition of built-in storage could really optimise these spaces.

While the G Ber rating is reflective of the home’s age, built in about 1910, Sinéad says that she has never found the terraced house cold and its small proportions makes it easy to heat.

As Sinéad has decided to upsize, this property is likely to appeal to a similar demographic looking to buy their first home or move closer to the city.