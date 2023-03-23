Cabinteely four-bed with large back garden for €775,000

Address : 15A Glen Lawn Drive, The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin 18 Price : €775,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

View this property on MyHome.ie

If you are looking for a home that will grow with you, this semidetached property in South Dublin might be a good option. Nestled in the Cabinteely Park estate, 15A Glen Lawn Drive has perfectly adequate proportions for a family with small kids, with four bedrooms, three bathrooms (one of which is en suite), a livingroom, a kitchen, a diningroom, a utility and a garage. But what will really catch the interest of the forward-thinking buyer is its big, sprawling west-facing back garden with undulating lawn, which goes out in an L-shape and is enclosed by high granite walls.

At 0.2 of an acre, there is enough garden space to build an extension out the back, subject to planning permission, and also to put a large Shomera or a pergola at the end of the garden. Although there is plenty of space, there does not seem to be scope to build another house, as that part of the garden is cut off from the street by public parkland, with St Bride’s stream running alongside, so access would be an issue.

The house has been used as a rental property for the past few years, and has been tastefully refurbished with solid-wood floors, so you can move in right away. The livingroom has a marble fireplace and a picture window, and the house is nicely positioned so you see mostly trees and greenery from all sides.

The livingroom area

The kitchen

The dining area

The hallway leading upstairs

The kitchen and diningroom open out to the back garden, and the potential is there to open it out into a large open-plan kitchen-diner with a living space. The garage is also ripe for converting into a playroom or a gym.

Bedroom one

Bedroom two

Bedroom three

The back garden

The back garden

There’s enough off-street parking to the front in this quiet neighbourhood, and side access for bikes and bins. St Bride’s stream flows into the wonderful amenity that is nearby Cabinteely Park, with its historic house that is often used as a film location, and its superb playground, which is divided into three sections for kids of different ages. There is a coffee shop and Japanese gardens too, along with the Grainstore, a young people’s arts and activity centre.

Dunnes Stores Cornelscourt is also nearby, as is the Park medical centre and St Brigid’s boys’ and girls’ national schools.

Number 15A Glen Lawn Drive extends to 121 sq m (1,302 sq ft), with a C3 Ber, and is for sale through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €775,000.