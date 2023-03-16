What will €1.4m buy in Dublin and Kinsale?

Town

Address: 121 Dublin Road, Sutton, Co Dublin

Agent: DNG

This detached six-bedroom house is situated in a much sought-after location within the Dublin seaside suburb. With stunning sea views, there is potential to extend the 192sq m (2,067sq ft) house in the large gardens – subject to planning. The property, which would benefit from upgrading, is close to all amenities and its large site has development potential.

Plus: Large house and site with sea views

Minus: The Ber of E1 will need addressing

Country

This Kinsale home has stunning features such as an oriel window and hardwood floors

Address: Bellevue House, 2 The Ramparts, Kinsale

Agent: Bowe Property

This three-bay two-storey over-basement Georgian house dates from 1810. Fully refurbished, the light-filled house has five bedrooms and extends to 232sq m (2,497sq ft) with views over Kinsale town, harbour and James Fort. Ber-exempt, it has a large private rear garden and stunning features such as an oriel window and hardwood floors.

Plus: A Georgian gem with superb features

Minus: Located down a small lane, so buildings opposite its front facade are close