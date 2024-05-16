What will €325,000 buy in Dublin and Meath?

Country

Address 3 The Courtyard, Main Street, Slane, Co Meath

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Reilly

This four-bedroom end-of-terrace house extends to 100sq m, and lies in the centre of the picturesque village. It has bright rooms flooded with light and is a landmark in the area, as it bears a painted mural of Francis Ledwidge on its gable end – executed in 2017 upon the centenary of the poet’s death. It has parking to the rear and a small garden, accessed through the old carriage arch.

Plus Lovely bright home with a balcony off bedrooms upstairs

READ MORE

Minus Ber is E1

6 Eugene Street, Dublin 8

[ Renovated four-bed with secret garden on Morehampton Road for €1.695m ]

Town

Address 6 Eugene Street, Dublin 8

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Sundrive

This two-bedroom midterrace house extends to 54sq m and also has a converted attic. It has been freshly painted. A prospective buyer could look into grants if they were concerned with improving the D1 Ber. Coupled with the fact that there is a yard to the rear, the location of this property will be of interest, as it is close to many colleges and the city centre.

Plus Well-lit two bedroom house in a convenient location

Minus Ber is D1