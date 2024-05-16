New homes in Co Wicklow starting from €385,000

CGI image of two- and three-bed homes being released at Tinakilly Park

Properties from three new developments are currently on the market, or are or being released in the coming weeks, in Co Wicklow.

At the more affordable end of the spectrum, joint agents Hooke & MacDonald and Forkin Property are set to release 28 two- and three-bedroom houses at Tinakilly Park, in Rathnew, on the weekend of May 25th and 26th. In the scheme, two-bedroom midterrace units extending to 85sq m (915sq ft) are priced from €385,000, and three-bed midterrace and end-of-terrace units, ranging from 96sq m to 98sq m (1,033sq ft -1,055sq ft), are priced from €430,000.

Developed by D/Res, Tinakilly Park will consist of 300 homes in total, to include two-, three- and four-bed houses as well as two-bed apartments and three-bed duplexes. The scheme, located at the foothills of the Wicklow mountains, is a five-minute drive from the M/N11 and the train station at Wicklow town, from where there are daily services to Dublin city centre.

The interiors of the A2-rated homes, designed by Scott Tallon Walker, are designed in neutral earthy tones to complement the nature that surrounds it – a natural resource that marketing for the scheme highlights.

First-time buyers looking to buy at the development have the option to apply for the Help to Buy scheme to claim 10 per cent of the purchase value of a home. They could also apply to the First Home shared-equity scheme, in which the Government and participating banks pay up to 30 per cent of the cost of the home (20 per cent if also claiming Help to Buy) to fill the gap between a first-time buyer’s mortgage and the cost of their home. For Co Wicklow, the price ceiling for eligible properties is €475,000.

Elsewhere, in the popular seaside town of Greystones, DNG has released 12 homes from the Fairfield scheme by Durkan New Homes. Brought to the market last weekend, there is a mix of two-bed apartments, three-bed duplexes and four-bed detached houses available.

The two-bed own-door apartments are on the ground floor of the apartment/duplex block and extend to 79sq m (850sq ft) – they are priced from €530,000 – while the three-bed duplexes are priced from €625,000.

The spacious four-bedroom detached houses extending to 240sq m (2,538sq ft) over three storeys have an asking price of €1.275 million. Only two of the four-bed units are available currently.

All the A-rated homes at Fairfield come with fitted kitchens, stone countertops, integrated appliances (subject to a 21-day contract signing rule), as well as tiling to wet areas in the bathrooms, sanitary ware, showers, baths and heated towel rails. The four-bed detached house also offers underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

Fairfield is set in an attractive, mature landscape, with views of Bray Head, the Sugarloaf and the Irish Sea to the east.

The three-bedroom semidetached dormer bungalows at the Bellevue development in Delgany are priced from €610,000

Nearby, Savills are releasing four three-bedroom semidetached dormer bungalows at the Bellevue development in Delgany, priced from €610,000, on Saturday, May 18th (10am-12pm).

Extending to 115sq m (1,241sq ft), the A-rated properties come fitted out with a contemporary-style McNally kitchen with quartz countertops, and bathrooms and en suites have tiled wet areas, shower enclosures, sanitary ware and heated towel rails.

The bungalows are laid out with an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom, a utility room and a bathroom and a double bedroom on the ground floor, with an en-suite main bedroom, a single bedroom and a bathroom on the first floor.

Also developed by D/Res, the Bellevue development offers coastal views and is a short walk from the picturesque village of Delgany.

