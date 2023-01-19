Four-bed semi-D next to Cabinteely Park for €695,000

Address : 14 Vale View Lawn, The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin 18 Price : €695,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

View this property on MyHome.ie

If you’re looking for an ideal location to put down roots, number 14 Vale View Lawn could tick a lot of boxes. This semi-detached house of 135sq m (1,453sq ft) sits in a quiet cul-de-sac not far from the N11 and M50, and has been well-maintained and upgraded by the owners over the years while they brought up their family. They also extended the kitchen/dining area to create an open-plan hub, incorporating a small utility room and WC.

With a separate livingroom and diningroom to the front, four bedrooms upstairs, and a small attic conversion that can be used as either a home office, playroom or loft bedroom, there’s enough room for a family to grow.

You can see the careful maintenance as soon as you park in the driveway and walk into the reception hall. The downstairs has pristine wooden flooring, giving it a deluxe, interconnected feel. To the left is a small diningroom with a large window looking out to the front, and to the right is a large livingroom with a lovely sandstone fireplace with marble hearth and cast-iron inset. This room has ceiling coving and a large picture window.

The kitchen has been fully refurbished, with overhead press and drawer units and a centre island. While fully modern, the design is traditional enough to ensure the kitchen doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb; it ties in nicely with the rest of the house. There’s a double oven with integrated microwave, integrated fridge/freezer, five-ring induction hob and half stainless steel sink unit. The utility is accessed through a hidden door, keeping everything neat.

READ MORE

The adjoining living area has patio doors leading to an outdoor dining area; the back garden is westerly facing, and is the ideal spot for entertaining on a warm summer’s evening. The garden is surrounded by high walls, and there’s a large steel shed providing all the extra storage you need.

Three of the four bedrooms have built-in wardrobes; the largest has a mirrored sliding wardrobe that goes from floor to ceiling. The main bathroom is fully tiled and has a bath with a shower head. Looking out through the picture window in the main bedroom, you can see out to Killiney Hill and the Obelisk.

The attic conversion has a Velux roof light and ample under-eaves storage, and adds an extra 14sq m (150sq ft) to the home.

The hall

The kitchen

The livingroom

The diningroom

A bedroom

A second bedroom

An added attraction for potential buyers is the proximity of Cabinteely Park, a wonderful public amenity set in 45 hectares, and featuring Cabinteely House, an impressive 18th-century country house that has been used as a location for such films as Brooklyn, starring Saoirse Ronan, and TV series such as Penny Dreadful. You might be strolling along on an afternoon and encounter a Hollywood star in period costume.

The park has one of Dublin’s finest playgrounds, divided into different areas according to age, and also has the Grainstore cafe and Japanese gardens, in what used to be the stables for Cabinteely House. There’s also a lively cultural hub here, where everything from youth music projects to sports camps to Zumba classes can be accessed. With all this on your doorstep you’ll never be stuck for ideas to keep adults and kids entertained.

Besides Cabinteely Park, Vale View Lawn is close to the Park retail area, which includes a small Tesco and a pharmacy. The Park medical centre is also here. Just down the road is Dunnes Stores in Cornelscourt for the big shop, and buses run into town along the quality bus corridor on the N11, while the Luas stop in Carrickmines is about a 20-minute walk away.

Number 14 Vale View Lawn, with a C1 Ber rating, is for sale through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, asking €695,000.