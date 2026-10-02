Economy

Euro zone inflation jumps to highest level in three years, paving way for another interest rate rise

Consumer prices were 3.8% higher in September than a year ago, up sharply from 3.2% in August

A Middle East war-driven surge in euro zone inflation makes an expected interest rate rise by year end even more likely. Photograph: iStock
A Middle East war-driven surge in euro zone inflation makes an expected interest rate rise by year end even more likely. Photograph: iStock
Olaf Storbeck
Fri Oct 02 2026 - 10:282 MIN READ

Euro zone inflation shot up to a three-year high of 3.8 per cent in September, after the escalating conflict in the Middle East triggered a resurgence in oil and gas prices.

The reading published by Eurostat on Friday was up from 3.2 per cent in August and higher than economists’ forecast of 3.6 per cent in a Reuters poll.

Inflation rose at a faster pace than expected in all four of the euro zone’s largest economies, with Spain reporting an annual rate of 5 per cent.

Rising inflation and concerns over the sustainability of public finances in more indebted countries, such as France, have triggered a surge in euro zone borrowing costs.

READ MORE

Three alternative Budget 2027 plans with one thing in common: spend, spend, spend

Hospitality insolvencies down and budget draws ever closer

‘There is certainly pressure on people to stay relevant in this economy’

Europe’s China shock is hollowing out industry and shifting politics to the right

That has pushed yields of French 10-year government bonds up as much as 0.1 percentage points to 4.96 per cent on Thursday, their highest level since 2002. They have since come back slightly to 4.92 per cent.

September marked the seventh month in a row that inflation in the 21-country bloc was above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) medium-term 2 per cent target.

The ECB was the first central bank in the G7 to respond to the Middle East energy shock, increasing borrowing costs by a quarter point in June and again in September.

Traders are betting that policymakers will respond by raising interest rates by another quarter point to 2.75 per cent by the end of the year.

Top ECB official Isabel Schnabel said this week that rate-setters must act pre-emptively to stop high energy prices from feeding into broader prices and wages.Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning