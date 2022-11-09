Turnkey Terenure three-bed with generous garden for €650,000

Address : 5 Limekiln Road, Manor Estate, Terenure, Dublin 12 Price : €650,000 Agent : DNG

There’s a lot on offer at number 5 Limekiln Road in Terenure. Although it has just three bedrooms, it is a sizeable semi-detached house in comparison with most of its neighbours, as it extends to 158sq m (1,701sq ft).

A large open-plan kitchen/diningroom and now informal living space was renovated by the current owner in 2019: “It has the same footprint as before, but we took off the old roof and opened it up with glass. We also knocked an internal wall to make the room open-plan,” says the owner, who is moving to be closer to family in Kildare.

In addition, upstairs rooms were given a makeover last year: “It was a four-bedroom house but it had just a small bathroom upstairs, so we took away a bedroom and added a good-sized Jack-and-Jill bathroom instead.” Now of a generous size, this room has a rainforest shower, while a substantial bathroom downstairs has a full bath.

Formal livingroom lies to the front of the property

Kitchen extension

Dining area

Informal living space in the extension

While the downstairs was being renovated in 2019, insulation was added to the back of the property and the attic. It currently has a Ber of D1: “I thought it would be a lot better, but the assessor said it was because of the original walls to the front and the fact that the livingroom has an open fire.”

Besides this open fire in a fine formal livingroom to the front of the house, the property has a stylish Evonic flame-effect fire set into a built-in storage unit with down lighting in the new extension. Muted tones used here are echoed throughout the property, which is in turnkey condition, and all new owners will have to do is unpack their bags.

Main bedroom

Patio

Rear garden

Rear extension

Patio doors now open to the back garden, which extends to a generous 27m (90ft) in length. It has been professionally landscaped where porcelain tiles have replaced old wooden decking in a raised patio area, with a large lawn housing a stone walkway to a tranquil spot with a rockery and seating area to the rear. It now has a mature feel due to swathes of trees and shrubbery.

Number 5 Limekiln Road is on the market through DNG, seeking €650,000.