Ballsbridge four-bed in private gated development on the market for €1.095m

When the Shrewsbury development, accessed off a quiet cul-de-sac from Merrion Road, was launched in the 1990s, a number of properties were snapped up by savvy investors.

Between now and then owner-occupiers have moved to the Cosgrave-built development, often downsizing from some of the large grand dames in the surrounding neighbourhood.

Attracted by its quiet, residential feel and the comfort of security from electric gates, its Ballsbridge address was a big draw then, and while properties here have really stood the test of time, their location is still a big selling point today.

The current owners of number 58, a fine four-bedroom house in turnkey condition, purchased their home in 2019 for €966,000 according to the Property Price Register.

“We moved in one week before our first baby was born and we were really lucky as we didn’t have a thing to do,” say the owners, who are moving closer to the coast to take on a renovation project – they share an interest in design.

Previous owners added a superb extension to the back of the property in the form of a large eat-in kitchen, where current owners say they spend most of their time. Installed in 2018, a huge island takes centre stage offering lots of storage in the lovely bright inviting space, with lots of light flooding in from an overhead Velux window.

This in turn opens out to the back garden though four-pane sliding doors, adding more light from its south-facing aspect.

A formal living room lies to the front of the property

A kitchen extension added in 2018 is the heart of the house

Bedroom

Extending to 9m, the garden is practically maintenance free. As it is currently laid out with Indian sandstone, it will just need a power wash once a year. It has lots of potential and could be a lovely space if filled with lots of planters and pots with interesting shrubbery.

A formal livingroom lies to the front of the deceptively spacious 145sq m (1,560sq ft) house, and overlooks the front drive which offers off-street parking and a secure gated side entrance.

Upstairs are four bedrooms – the principal bedroom is en suite and there is a fine-sized family bathroom. Up another flight of stairs, a 13sq m (140sq ft) attic conversion is currently used as a home office.

“When we moved in I thought the attic would be a dumping ground for suitcases, but during lockdown it actually became a place for sanctuary,” the owner says.

Bedroom

The converted attic is currently used as a home office

The rear garden is low maintanence

Over the lockdowns, the couple who live here with a small toddler and baby say they really came to appreciate the location of their home.

“As soon as you go outside the main gates it has almost that city-centre vibe, but once inside them it’s quiet and peaceful with an almost sylvan feel.”

With Sandymount Strand and Herbert Park close by, they found everything they needed was on their doorstep with restaurants down the road in Ballsbridge village and shopping in the Merrion Centre – just a short stroll away. There are also a plethora of clubs and sport facilities within walking distance, including the Aviva Stadium for rugby matches.

The owners have placed this property, which has a C3 Ber rating, on the market through DNG, seeking €1.095 million.