Simple ways of using light to boost wellbeing in your home

We all know fresh air and good food are essential for our health, but what about light? It turns out the lighting in our homes may be doing more than just setting a mood. It sends biological signals affecting everything from sleep and stress levels to metabolism. I chatted to lighting designer Willie Duggan jnr about how the lighting in our homes can impact our wellbeing – often in ways we don’t realise. The good news is, there are simple changes every homeowner can make that can have a big impact.

Circadian rhythm

At the core of the issue is something known as the circadian rhythm – our body’s internal clock. It runs on a roughly 24-hour cycle and is heavily influenced by light. When we receive the right light at the right time, everything in our body functions better, from cardiovascular and immune systems to mood, appetite and sleep.

Light acts as the master signal that sets this clock, particularly in the morning. But most of us aren’t getting enough natural light during the day and we’re getting too much of the wrong kind of light at night.

This mismatch can have serious consequences. One of the biggest culprits? Artificial light at night suppresses melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep, cell repair and immune function.

“Artificial light affects us far more deeply than we realise,” explains Duggan. “Our bodies are incredibly sensitive to light cues. The problem is, we’ve created homes that ignore that completely.”

Artificial light

Before electricity, our days were lit by the sun and our nights by firelight. That rhythm gave our bodies clear cues for when to wake up, wind down and rest. But today, we live in a world of perpetual light. We wake up in the dark, go straight into blue-lit bathrooms and kitchens, spend our days with LED lights and screens and then wind down in front of the TV or phone, often well past sunset.

Blue light, the kind emitted by screens and most modern LED bulbs, isn’t all bad. During the day, it actually helps with alertness and focus. But at night, it suppresses melatonin and keeps the stress hormone cortisol elevated. That’s why so many people find it hard to fall asleep, even when they feel exhausted.

There’s another kind of light we’re missing entirely: infrared. Natural daylight is made up of more than 50 per cent infrared light, which supports energy production and cellular repair. We used to get infrared exposure from old incandescent bulbs and open fires, but we’ve now engineered most of it out of our homes. “Infrared is essential,” Duggan says. “It affects everything down to our mitochondria, the energy engines of our cells. Yet most homes have virtually none of it.”

The problem isn’t just what’s missing. Many low-quality LED and fluorescent bulbs flicker at high speed, often invisible to the naked eye, but not to your brain. This kind of flicker has been linked to eye strain, headaches, fatigue and even migraines, especially when lights are dimmed or used for extended periods. Duggan recommends checking for flicker by putting your phone on slow-motion video and pointing it at your lights. If you see a strobe effect, it might be time for an upgrade.

Recreate natural light

'If you work from home, try to set up your workspace near a window for optimal natural light.' Home office designed by Optimise Design

The goal, says Duggan, is to “recreate the natural rhythm of light. Bright and cool during the day, warm and dim in the evening”. It’s not about throwing out every LED or sitting in the dark with a candle. It’s about making small, thoughtful changes that align your lighting with your body’s natural rhythms.

One of the best things you can do is step outside early in the day. Just 10 to 15 minutes of exposure to natural light in the morning, even on a cloudy day, can reset your circadian rhythm and improve your sleep that night. Your brain relies on that morning signal to time everything else for the day, from hormone production to digestion.

If you work from home, try to set up your workspace near a window for optimal natural light. Natural light improves mood, energy, and focus. Also, consider the types of light you use in other rooms throughout your home. Mixing task, ambient and accent lighting can help avoid overexposure to glare.

Consider switching to warmer light bulbs in the evening. Look for bulbs marked 2700K or lower. Avoid screens for at least an hour before bed, or use blue-light-blocking glasses if you must be on a device.

For those looking to go a step further, flicker-free LED bulbs (look for those compliant with IEC 1789 standards) and infrared panels are becoming more widely available. While infrared solutions are still relatively expensive, they’re a step toward reintroducing this vital wavelength into our homes. “We’re now designing homes that block infrared completely – even our windows are filtering it,” Duggan says. He recommends opening windows as much as possible throughout the day to let in infrared light.

Most people think about lighting in terms of function or aesthetics. However, it’s time we started thinking of light in terms of wellbeing. The right light at the right time can improve sleep, boost energy, support mood and even help regulate weight and immunity. The wrong light, at the wrong time, can do the opposite. The key is to start with small steps – get natural light early in the day, dim things down in the evening, and aim for warmth over brightness after dark.