Renovating your home? Five simple steps to keep your project on track

We all want renovations to be done quickly, but rushing is often what makes them go off track. What if I told you the quickest way to finish is to slow down at the start? Overruns are usually due to process issues, not people, and they occur when steps are performed out of order. The projects that finish on time have one thing in common: sequence. Get the plan right first, then bring in the tradespeople, and everything else becomes far easier to manage. Here’s how to keep your timeline steady and your project on track.

1. Start with a brief and a budget

The first step is figuring out what changes you want to make to your home. Take time to consider how you live now and how you’d like to live after the renovation. Think about what’s not working. Look for bottlenecks, underused rooms, lack of storage and what you’d love to improve. Then create a simple brief that outlines your priorities: what’s essential, what would be nice to have, and what can wait. Be specific. There’s a misconception that keeping things vague gives your architect more “freedom” but the clearer you are, the better they can tailor the design to your needs.

The same goes for the budget. Many people ask what something will cost without knowing how much they’re willing, or able, to spend. But to give useful advice, your architect or designer needs to understand your budget from the start. The earlier they know the parameters, the sooner they can steer the project in the right direction. Being open about your budget isn’t about spending it all – it’s about avoiding wasted time and unnecessary rework.

Home designed by Optimise Design

2. Develop the design

The next step is turning your ideas into a working design. This is the stage where layout options are explored, tested and refined. It’s not just about drawing up a floor plan, it’s about making sure every room works for your daily life, that spaces flow properly, and that storage, lighting and furniture have all been considered. This part of the process takes time – and it should. Rushing through it often leads to costly changes later.

If your wishlist and your budget don’t match, this is the best time to re-evaluate before anything is ordered or priced. You can reduce the scope, adjust the specifications, or phase the work to make the project achievable without compromising the end result. This is where smart value engineering happens. The goal is to arrive at a design that not only looks good, but also aligns with your budget and how you want to live.

3. Be realistic about timescales

It’s natural to want your project finished quickly, but setting an unrealistic time frame is one of the fastest ways to derail a renovation. Work backwards from your ideal completion date and allow sufficient time for each phase.

If your project requires planning permission, allow a minimum of eight weeks for a decision, plus an additional four weeks for an appeal period. Requests for further information can extend this further. It’s unwise to commit to a site start until planning is fully resolved.

Allow time for decision-making, placing long-lead orders, and aligning with your builder’s availability. Being realistic about your timeline from the beginning leads to better planning, more accurate pricing, and a much calmer experience.

Bathroom designed by Optimise Design

4. Prepare a tender pack

The next step is to prepare a tender pack: a co-ordinated set of drawings, specifications and schedules that builders can use to price the project. The drawings produced during early design stages are for design intent, not construction. Builders need detailed, technical information to price accurately and build with confidence. Without this level of detail, quotes can vary wildly or miss key elements entirely, often leading to costly surprises.

Preparing this information takes time, but it’s worth it. The more clearly you define what’s required, the more accurate and competitive the pricing will be and the less chance of confusion or variation once work starts. Ideally, you’ll issue the same pack to at least two or three builders so they’re pricing on a like-for-like basis. This allows you to compare not just the bottom line, but also what’s included and how long the work will take.

Once drawings are issued, builders will typically need two to three weeks to prepare their quotes. You’ll then need time to review the quotes, clarify anything that’s unclear, and make an informed decision about who to proceed with. With a clear set of drawings and a properly run tender, you’ll move forward with accurate pricing, a defined scope of works and far fewer surprises, keeping your timeline and budget on track.

5. Choose the right builder

Once you’ve reviewed the tenders and clarified any questions, you’re ready to appoint your builder. Don’t base your decision on price alone. Look at quality, relevant experience, communication style and availability. You’ll be working closely with this team throughout the build, so it’s important to feel confident in how they operate.

Take time to agree a realistic programme, a payment schedule and a process for managing changes. This gives everyone a clear framework and helps keep the project running smoothly. If the builder has priced from a detailed tender pack, there should be very few surprises – and any changes can be handled transparently.