Bathroom upgrades: How to boost energy efficiency without sacrificing style

Swapping your shower head is one of the quickest and most effective ways to reduce water usage. Photograph: iStock

After a few glorious weeks of sunshine, the kind of weather we long for all year, the downside of this long dry spell is beginning to show. Hosepipe bans, dwindling reservoirs and calls to conserve water. While it’s easy to blame thirsty lawns and wilting flower beds, the real water guzzler at home is often hiding in plain sight – the bathroom. Paul O’Neill of Sonas Bathrooms has some tips for making your bathroom more efficient without sacrificing comfort or style.

Simple swaps

“Swapping your shower head is one of the quickest and most effective ways to reduce water usage at home,” O’Neill says. Modern water-efficient designs can cut consumption by up to 60 per cent compared with older models, without compromising on comfort. Many now feature air-infused spray technology, delivering a powerful flow while using far less water.

And it’s not just the shower head that matters. Thermostatic valves help to maintain a steady temperature, so you’re not wasting water trying to get the settings right. Some systems also include eco modes or flow restrictors, reducing water use to as little as six litres per minute – about half that of a typical shower.

“With modern heating systems like heat pumps and other renewables, it can take much longer to reheat water compared to older immersion or gas boilers,” O’Neill says. “So if your teenager takes a long shower, it might be hours before the next person has hot water again.”

READ MORE

Smart fixtures

Taps are another easy win. Aerated models blend air with water to reduce flow while still giving a full-feeling stream. Many modern tap collections are designed to use as little as five litres per minute.

Look out for taps that include cold-start technology, meaning cold water is the default when the tap is switched on. It’s a small but clever way to avoid unnecessarily heating water.

“Reducing water usage doesn’t just help the environment, it saves money too,” says O’Neill. “A large portion of your heating bill goes toward heating water, not air. So when you reduce flow rates, you’re also cutting your energy costs.”

Attachments

Guest WC designed by Optimise Design

Toilets have also come a long way. Dual-flush systems are now standard, but even these vary in performance. Some eco-flush toilets use as little as four and 2.6 litres per flush, a significant drop from the older six- and four-litre systems. Over time, this small change can save thousands of litres of water each year in a typical household.

It might surprise you to learn that manufacturing a single roll of toilet paper consumes nearly 170 litres of water. That’s where shower toilets or bidet attachments come in. While these might seem indulgent, they’re actually more sustainable, reducing toilet paper use by up to 75 per cent, improving hygiene and minimising waste.

[ Diary of a retrofit: It cost €60,000 but it is worth every centOpens in new window ]

Toilet tech

Water-saving can go well beyond fixtures and fittings. Leak detectors can automatically shut off the water supply if a leak is detected, saving both water and money in the event of a burst pipe or persistent drip.

While commonly seen in commercial settings, touchless taps are becoming more popular in residential bathrooms. Because they only run when hands are detected, they can reduce unnecessary water use which is especially helpful in homes with children who tend to leave taps running.

Other innovations, such as taps with built-in LED temperature displays, help reduce the habit of running water unnecessarily while waiting for it to warm up.

Bathers beware

Baths use significantly more water than showers, so if you plan to indulge, it’s worth making a few smart choices. Start with the bath itself. Enamelled steel retains heat far better than acrylic, meaning the water stays warmer for longer and you’re less likely to top up with more hot water.

Oversized or deep baths may look impressive, but they require far more water to fill. If you’re designing a new bathroom, consider whether a more compact bath could meet your needs without the excess water use.

Simply being mindful about how often and how full you run your bath can make a big difference.

If you enjoy regular baths, balancing them out with shorter showers during the week can help reduce your overall consumption without cutting out the ritual altogether.

Thoughtful design

Taps are another easy win. Bathroom designed by Optimise Design

Water-saving isn’t just about choosing the right fittings – it starts with how you plan the space. A well-designed bathroom can help you use less water. Start by positioning key fixtures such as the shower, bath and basin closer to the hot-water source. This shortens the length of pipework, reducing both heat loss and the amount of water wasted while you wait for it to warm up.

Don’t forget about preventing leaks, too. Wet areas such as showers and wet rooms should be properly sealed or tanked during installation to stop slow leaks that can quietly waste litres of water and cause costly damage.

[ How does retrofitting your house pay off?Opens in new window ]

Finally, consider whether grey-water recycling systems could be integrated if you’re planning a full renovation or self-build. These collect and filter water from basins or showers for reuse in toilet flushing – a more advanced step, but one that’s becoming increasingly relevant in sustainable home design.

Whether you’re planning a full bathroom renovation or just looking to make some simple swaps, water-saving doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort.