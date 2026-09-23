Large-scale Dublin 15 site zoned for high-technology development guiding at €16.5m

An aerial view of the 30-acre site which is zoned for high technology development at Tyrellstown, Dublin 15

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of data centres and facilities catering for a range of industries including pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and life sciences are expected to be among the parties to express interest in the sale of a large-scale site at Tyrellstown in Dublin 15.

Located within a short drive of the M2, M3 and M50 motorways, the 30.42-acre holding, which is being offered to the market through Lisney Commercial Real Estate at a guide price of €16.5 million, may, according to the selling agent, also have potential in the longer term to be rezoned for the development of new homes given its proximity to the existing residential areas of Tyrellstown, Hollystown, Hollywoodrath and Blanchardstown.

The site is zoned HT (High Technology) under the Fingal County Development Plan 2023-2029. This designation allows for a range of developments including pharmaceuticals and life sciences, biotechnology, medical technology and devices, advanced and high-technology manufacturing, research and development, technology companies, healthcare-related uses and data centres, together with high-specification industrial and business occupiers.

Shane O’Connor of Lisney’s development land division says: “We expect this site’s combination of scale, existing zoning and strategic location to appeal to a broad range of developers, owner-occupiers and investors.”