Industrial market remains resilient in face of global uncertainty

Preliminary data for the first quarter of 2026 shows that approximately 560,300sq ft (52,054sq m) of industrial and logistics space was taken up across Ireland. The Dublin market accounted for the majority of this activity with some 415,300sq ft (38,583sq m) of space taken up while the Cork and Limerick-Shannon markets saw take-up of 130,000sq ft (12,077sq m) and 15,000sq ft (1,394sq m) respectively.

Three deals handled by Cushman and Wakefield accounted for nearly 60 per cent of the space taken up in Dublin in the first quarter, while at a national level, the same three transactions accounted for just under 45 per cent of the space taken.

In the first instance, EVRi (one of the UK’s largest parcel delivery and logistics companies) leased approximately 92,500sq ft (8,594sq m) at Unit D1 Airport Business Park in Swords, with the facility operating as its new Irish distribution hub. The second deal saw Sims Lifecycle services (a global provider of IT decommissioning and recycling services) take approximately 78,700sq ft (7,311sq m) at Unit 4 Vantage Business Park. Finally, Crane Worldwide Logistics (a global third-party logistics firm) signed for approximately 78,800 sq ft (7,321sq m) at Unit N4 Horizon Logistics Park.

Commenting on the figures for the first quarter, Brendan Smyth of Cushman and Wakefield said: “While take-up has eased back from the stronger levels seen at the end of 2025, the market has performed resiliently in quarter one, particularly against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical uncertainty. A small number of sizeable transactions accounted for a significant share of activity in Dublin, underlining the continued depth of occupier demand for well located, Grade-A logistics assets.

The resilience demonstrated by the sector in recent years, coupled with low levels of availability by historical standards, leaves the Irish industrial market well positioned to weather near-term challenges. This tight supply demand dynamic continues to underpin rental growth, and we expect prime industrial rents to remain on an upward trajectory over the course of 2026.”

Cushman and Wakefield’s early analysis suggests the availability of industrial and logistics space rose in the first quarter, with much of this increase accounted for by completions in Dublin. Specifically, completions at Dublin Airport Park and Nexus Logistics Park are expected to add almost 200,000sq ft (18,581sq m) to Dublin availability.

Notwithstanding this increase in the supply of space, the overall Irish market entered 2026 with low levels of availability relative to long-term historical norms – at the end of 2025 national availability (including the Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick-Shannon markets) stood at just over 3.5 million sq ft (325,160sq m), which equates to a national availability rate of just 3.6 per cent.

This tighter supply-demand dynamic has continued to support rental growth for the industrial sector. Cushman and Wakefield says it expects prime industrial rents to increase by 3 per cent in 2026.