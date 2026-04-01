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Former Treasure Chest building in Galway secures new occupier

Leading clothing brand to open for business following completion of fit-out

The former Treasure Chest gift shop premises in Galway city centre
The former Treasure Chest gift shop premises in Galway city centre
Ronald Quinlan
Wed Apr 01 2026 - 05:351 MIN READ

Mountain Warehouse has agreed to occupy the former Treasure Chest at 31 William Street in Galway city centre, securing a presence on the city’s prime shopping street.

The outdoor clothing and equipment retailer has taken the premises as part of its ongoing expansion across Ireland. The location at the corner of William Street and Edward Square benefits from strong pedestrian footfall and is regarded as one of Galway’s prime retail pitches. Cushman & Wakefield acted on behalf of the landlord in the transaction, while Shiells & Co represented the tenant.

Prior to its closure in 2023, The Treasure Chest had operated as a gift shop for many years under the ownership of Clare-born businesswoman Mary Bennett. Prior to that, the premises had been the home of another much-loved retailer, Glynn’s Toy Shop.

The Treasure Chest’s distinctive Wedgewood blue and decorative plaster exterior was inspired by a trip Bennett went on to New Orleans to participate in that city’s St Patrick’s Day parade. Apart from taking care with her own shop’s appearance, she campaigned for the removal of neon signage from other premises in Galway’s city centre with a view to making it a more attractive destination for Galwegians and visitors alike.

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Mountain Warehouse’s new store is expected to open for business in the former Treasure Chest building following the completion of fit-out works, which are ongoing at present.

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
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