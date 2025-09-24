Drogheda lands with full planning for 192 homes seeking €3.8m

Developers and investors looking for ready-to-go residential sites in the Greater Dublin Area and the capital’s commuter belt counties may be interested in the opportunity presented by the sale of lands on the Boyne Road in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The site is just 1.3km from Drogheda town centre and extends to 3.8 hectares (9.39 acres). It is being offered to the market with full planning permission for 192 new homes by agent CBRE at a guide price of €3.8 million.

The scheme, which received approval from Louth County Council under the Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) application process, provides for the construction of 42 houses and 150 apartments distributed across six blocks of up to four storeys. The development also includes a creche, cafe and gym facility and was designed by Plus Architecture. An alternative feasibility study has also been prepared by Plus Architecture illustrating the potential for 113 homes comprising 69 houses and 44 duplexes, subject to planning permission. The site is zoned A2 New Residential under the Louth County Development Plan 2021-2027, with a specific objective to provide for 40 per cent public open space within any future development.

The subject site is near Drogheda town centre and its amenities, and close to road and rail links to the capital and elsewhere. Drogheda is near the M1 motorway, allowing for convenient access to both Dublin and Belfast. The site is less than three kilometres from MacBride train station, which offers direct rail services to Dublin city centre in about 35 minutes.

Darragh Deasy of CBRE says: “This is an opportunity to acquire a prime residential development site with existing planning permission in one of Ireland’s fastest-growing commuter towns.”