New brands sign up for space at Frascati Centre in Blackrock

Several new tenants have joined the line-up at the Frascati Centre at Blackrock in South Dublin, while an existing tenant is taking additional space in the centre.

Homecare Medical, The Warehouse Gym, Boots and SoHo Baby have signed for approximately 3,716sq m (40,000sq ft) of space between them across three floors at the scheme, which is managed by Gresham House. The lettings were handled by Cushman & Wakefield. The majority of the take-up was accounted for by The Warehouse Gym, which has agreed to occupy 2,472sq m (26,608sq ft) for a gym and client-welfare space on the first and second floor. Boots, which already occupied a 278sq m (2,992sq ft) space on the ground floor, has taken almost 929sq m (10,000sq ft) in two ground-floor units.

While the first floor of the centre is now fully let, there are units available for lease on the ground floor, and these range in size from 28sq m (300sq ft) to the 529sq m (5,692sq ft) formerly occupied by Debenhams. A number of the available units have own-door access from the surface car park to the rear to the centre. The former garden centre located in the rear car park is also available to let for several potential uses including childcare, animal welfare (subject to planning permission), and garden-centre use.

Steven Fagan, managing director of Gresham House, said: “While these new leases show confidence in Irish retail is strong, they also show that a shift is under way from traditional offerings within schemes to destination brands, particularly in the health and fitness sector.”

Lettings at the Frascati Centre are being handled by Anna Gilmartin and Amanda Dzerve at Cushman & Wakefield.