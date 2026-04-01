Dublin 4 office investment with residential potential guiding at €1.5m

Agent Finnegan Menton is guiding a price of €1.5 million for Gilford Hall in Sandymount, Dublin 4.

Located on Gilford Road and within walking distance of Sandymount village and Sandymount Dart station, the subject property, a former Quaker meeting hall, is in use as three independent office units and is generating annual rental income of €99,700 at present. This income will reduce to €67,700 annually in July when one of these offices is due to be vacated. The remaining leases with SRJ Vision and Hussey Architects are due to expire in July 2028 and June 2030 respectively.

Gilford Hall comprises a cut-stone two-storey building of 237.8sq m (2,560sq ft) with a single-storey extension of 98sq m (1,055sq ft) and has 16 car-parking spaces. The property occupies a 0.33-acre site and is located immediately adjacent to Bethany House, which was recently redeveloped by Clúid Housing as 62 apartments.

The subject site is currently zoned “Z15- Community and Social Infrastructure” within the Dublin City Development plan 2022-2028, which is consistent with neighbouring institutional and educational uses. Residential development is “open for consideration” according to the development plan where this can be shown to maintain the site for community use.

Nicholas Corson and Conor Timmins of Finnegan Menton say: “This property should appeal to a variety of investors, owner-occupiers and developers who will consider its longer-term redevelopment options. It might also be of interest to community organisations or for conversion to a childcare facility given the current zoning.

“With a price point of only €1.5 million for a site area of 0.33 acre in Sandymount, it will, however, most likely be considered for the development of a trophy home, or a number of houses.”