Dublin city centre guesthouse guiding at €4.75m

Both hospitality operators and investors are expected to express their interest in the sale of Gardiner Lodge, a 23-bedroom guest house on Gardiner Street in Dublin city centre. The venue, which is fully operational, with an occupancy rate of almost 95 per cent in 2024, is being offered to the market by joint agents BDM Property and JP Younge Auctioneers at a guide price of €4.75 million.

Located at 76 Gardiner Street Lower, close to the intersection with Talbot Street and a short walk from O’Connell Street, the subject property comprises an original Georgian period building with nine guest bedrooms (7 doubles, 1 family, 1 single) together with a basement diningroom and kitchen. There are a further 14 guest bedrooms (9 doubles, 2 family, 3 singles) in a modern extension to the rear.

The extension and courtyard to the rear of Gardiner Lodge

The Georgian property is a protected structure (Record of Protected Structures No 3075) and has been tastefully restored. It retains many of its original features. The building’s hall floor reception leads through to a bright conservatory seating area and courtyard, providing a link between the original building and the extension to the rear.

Gardiner Lodge is situated within walking distance of some of Dublin city centre’s foremost visitor attractions including Trinity College, Croke Park stadium, Dublin Castle, the GPO and the Spire, O’Connell Street, Grafton Street and the Guinness Storehouse. Other attractions nearby include the Abbey, Gaiety and 3Olympia theatres, the 3Arena, and EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum.

In terms of its accessibility for guests, the property is close to a number of public transport options including the mainline rail and Dart commuter services at Connolly Station, Busáras bus depot and the Luas red line service. Dublin Airport is approximately 20 minutes’ drive away (approx 12km) and is easily accessed via the nearby Drumcondra Road or through the Port Tunnel.

Further information on the sale is available from John Ryan of BDM Property and John Younge of JP Younge Auctioneers.