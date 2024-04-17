Paddy McKillen jnr seeking €2.75m for landmark Lamb Doyle’s pub

An aerial view shows the Lamb Doyle's site at Blackglen Road in Sandyford, Dublin 18 and its proximity to the M50 motorway

Less than two years on from its acquisition by developer Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan’s Oakmount, the landmark Lamb Doyle’s in Sandyford is being put up for sale again.

Having traded from 1832 until recent years, the pub, which sits on an elevated 0.39-hectare (0.97-acre) site on Blackglen Road in the foothills of the Dublin Mountains, is being offered to the market with vacant possession by agent JLL at a guide price of €2.75 million. The property is the subject of a planning application by Oakmount subsidiary Lamb Doyle’s Ltd to Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council for the development of a bespoke residential scheme of 14 houses. The proposal features a mix of large three- and four-bedroom terraced houses arranged over three storeys (Planning reference D24/0226).

The subject site is zoned Objective A under the Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Development Plan 2022-2028. This provides for residential development and the improvement of residential amenities while protecting existing residential amenities.

The site, at the junction of Blackglen Road and Woodside Road, has extensive road frontage and offers commanding views over Dublin.

The painter William Orpen described those views when writing about a visit to the already-famous pub in 1911. He said: “The view from Lamb Doyle’s on a summer’s morning as you sit in the shade outside the house and look back over the bay with Dublin on the left and Howth, Ireland’s Eye and Lambay behind, on the right, Kingstown, Dalkey and Bray Head all of them in the blaze of the midday sun.”

While the location had historically been viewed as a gateway to the Dublin and Wicklow mountains, recent improvements to Blackglen Road have made it far more accessible. The M50 motorway is just 1km away, while Dublin city centre is 10km north of the property.

Ollie Lyons of JLL says: “We expect strong interest from developers and investors looking to meet the demand for well-designed, spacious homes in highly desirable locations. This property offers excellent proximity to Dublin city centre, access to the Dublin mountains, and panoramic views over Dublin.”

The news of Oakmount’s decision to dispose of Lamb Doyle’s comes just four weeks after the company placed three of its best-known Dublin pubs on the market at an overall guide price of €13.5 million. The portfolio comprises Ashton’s in Clonskeagh, Dublin 6; Thomas Rody Maher’s (formerly Larry Murphys) on Baggot Street, Dublin 2; and The Foxhunter in Lucan, Co Dublin. All three pubs have undergone careful restoration works as part of McKillen jnr and Ryan’s plan to acquire, refurbish and sell them once the business of each was back up and running.