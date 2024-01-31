Historic Killarney estate offers scope for hotel development at €2.5m guide

An aerial view of Aghadoe House and its grounds in Fossa, Co Kerry

Agent Avison Young is seeking offers of €2.5 million for Aghadoe House, a substantial property on 24.32 hectares (60.6 acres) in Fossa, at the heart of the Ring of Kerry.

The sale of the property, which until recently had been in use as an An Óige youth hostel, presents what the selling agent describes as a “once in a lifetime refurbishment and redevelopment opportunity”, and is expected to see interest from a range of parties including hoteliers and developers. The property is being offered for sale in one or more lots.

Aghadoe House comprises an imposing period property. Built originally in 1828, refurbished in the 1860s and partially burned in 1922, the house was rebuilt in 1925 and purchased by An Óige (the Irish Youth Hostel Association) in 1957.

The original property includes well-proportioned reception rooms overlooking the grounds with many retaining their original features, including period windows, fireplaces and a substantial ornamental timber staircase.

Aghadoe House has 25 bedrooms and ancillary accommodation including kitchens, dining areas, recreational rooms, reception rooms and toilets together with ample on-site parking.

The Lodge is located at the rear of the original house and comprises a single-storey residential building with 11 bedrooms. The gate lodge is located at the entrance to the estate and is of similar design to Aghadoe House and comprises a two-room single storey building.

A part of the property comprising 4.79 hectares is held by way of agreement for lease (AFL) to a third party with an income of €50,000 annually available to the prospective purchaser.

Aghadoe House and its grounds are partly zoned “M4 – Built-up Area/Mixed Use” and “G3 – Landscape Protection/Green/Recreation/ Conservation”.

Located on the edge of Killarney town, the property offers potential for a variety of uses according to the selling agent. These uses include hotel, guest house, hostel, residential, healthcare/nursing home, and educational (subject to planning permission).