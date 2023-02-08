Fully fitted offices in Sandyford Business District seeking €25 per sq ft

Joint agents CBRE and QRE Real Estate Advisers are quoting a competitive rent of €25 per sq ft for a fully fitted and refurbished office on Arena Road at the Sandyford Business District in south Dublin.

Located within close proximity to both the M50 motorway and Luas green line stop at Stillorgan, Trigon House comprises 1,720sq m (18,512sq ft) of office space over four floors. The subject property underwent a full upgrade in 2019, and includes suspended ceilings with PIR and LED Lighting, raised-access floors, an excellent air-conditioning system, and double glazing throughout. The building has a substantial amount of available surface car parking along with secure bike-parking spaces.

The letting agents are offering Trigon House to the market by way of a flexible lease with a quoting rent of €25 per sq ft. Separately, following the recent letting of the ground floor in Arena House to Bio Sensia, the same landlord is now offering the penthouse and first floor office to the market. The available space has undergone refurbishment to landlord CAT A space and extends to approximately 20,000sq ft.