Drogheda site with planning permission for 237 homes seeks €6.5m

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Lannon is guiding a price of €6.5 million for a 7.42 hectare (18.33 acre) site with planning permission for 237 residential units on the Old Slane Road in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The lands come to the market with full approval for a scheme comprising 86 houses, 40 duplexes, 111 apartments and a creche, along with associated open space, landscaping, roads and footpaths.

Buildings will range from one- to three-storey detached, semidetached and terraced dwellings to two four- to five-storey apartment buildings on the north of the site. Permission is in place for an underground car park as part of one of the apartment buildings.

There is also approval for a footpath to the M1 retail park, which includes restaurants, a fitness club and a selection of retail units.

Drogheda benefits from easy access to a range of transport links including the M1 motorway, the Dublin to Belfast rail line and Intercity and Arrow rail links to Dublin.

“This is an exceptionally well-located site right off the M1 motorway and within about a kilometre of the centre of Drogheda,” says Giles Belton, director of Sherry FitzGerald Lannon.

There is a large demand for homes in the area, he says, with Drogheda one of the fastest growing areas for new homes last year due to its proximity to Dublin.