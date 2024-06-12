Dowling joins TWM as firm pursues ambitious growth strategy

Commercial real estate advisory firm TWM continues to expand its team with the appointment of Hannah Dowling as junior surveyor. She will work across the company’s agency and customer relationship management (CRM) departments.

Dowling joins from CBRE where she worked in both the healthcare and hotels and leisure departments. She played a key role in the publication of two big healthcare research reports in recent years.

Before that she worked with Lisney in their research department, and is a graduate of both Trinity College and TU Dublin where she graduated with a master’s degree in real estate.

Commenting on his firm’s latest appointment, TWM managing director Willie Norse said: “We are delighted that Hannah has joined our expanding CRM and agency teams. She brings expertise in the healthcare and hotels and leisure sectors that will complement the skill set of the existing teams.”