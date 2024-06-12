Plug-and-play offices in Dublin’s south docklands from €50 per sq ft

Joint agents Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE are quoting rents of €50 and €55 per square foot, respectively, for the office space on the third, fourth and penthouse floors of the Indigo building at Whitaker Square on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin’s south docklands. The accommodation at the block known formerly as Whitaker Court is being offered to the market on behalf of a sub fund of Blackstone subsidiary, Revantage Real Estate. Blackstone acquired the property as part of its wider €290 million purchase of the Project Tolka office portfolio from another US investor, Colony Capital, in 2021.

The third and fifth floors, which are available immediately, measure 8,500sq ft and 6,500sq ft respectively and offer the prospective occupier CAT A standard accommodation. The fourth floor has recently been refurbished by the landlord to a contemporary CAT B (Plug & Play) specification and is ready for immediate occupation.

Further investment has been made throughout the common areas of the building with upgrades to the reception, lift lobbies, and the private courtyard. The Indigo building also has a full range of on-site amenities including showers, a designated secure bike-storage area and a private courtyard. The fifth floor also has access to a private terrace.

The landlord is seeking €50 per square foot for the third-floor CAT A space, €55 per square foot for the fourth floor plug & play space and €55 per square foot for the CAT A penthouse suite. The landlord is also open to providing other fitted solutions across the available CAT A units and the accommodation is available on flexible terms.

Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE recently secured the letting of about 4,500sq ft on the ground floor to Global-E and the other ground floor suite is under offer.

The area surrounding the Indigo building is served by extensive public transport links. The Indigo building is a short walk from both Pearse Street Dart station and the Luas red-line stop at Mayor Square in the IFSC. Nearby amenities include the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, the 3 Arena, The Convention Centre, and the Marker Hotel.

Interested parties should contact Patrick Kiersey at Cushman & Wakefield and Sam Daunt at CBRE.