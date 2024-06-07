Trendy, turnkey one-bed cottage in Ringsend for €295,000

Address : 75 Ringsend Park, Ringsend, Dublin 4 Price : €295,000 Agent : Allen & Jacobs

Around the corner from the large green space of Ringsend Park sits number 75 Ringsend Park; a well-designed one-bedroom midterrace cottage with an attractive facade of red bricks and a contemporary grey Shaker-style door and sash window.

The property was bought by its current owner in 2021, for €270,000 according to the Property Price Register, and she grappled with building supply shortages during the pandemic to create this comfortable one-bed home.

The windows were replaced with double-glazing throughout and the original wooden floors in the open-plan kitchen/livingroom were sanded and varnished. Although the home has a small footprint of 38sq m (409sq ft), the layout and high ceilings make the most of the space. The location, a short distance from Grand Canal Dock and the south side of the city, is likely to suit a prospective buyer working in those areas. It also benefits from being a low-maintenance home so it would be ideal for those with a busy lifestyle.

Kitchen/living/diningroom

Living area

Kitchen

When you enter the property, the high ceilings create a sense of space. The living space is on your right, cleverly sectioned off by a corner sofa. The owner had a wood-burning stove set into the angled wall of the living area, and it heats the small home within a half an hour, the owner says, as does the heating. Although it has a low Ber of G, the owner has found the house to be comfortable and warm; she was advised that removing the original floors could improve the rating if a prospective buyer wanted to explore the option further.

The kitchen is sectioned off from the living space by a peninsula countertop; the deep navy units offer plenty of storage, reaching to the ceiling – there are also glazed display units that add interest. The kitchen feels roomy enough for proper cooking and has a gorgeous aesthetic featuring wood-effect counters, a white metro-tile splashback, a circular ceramic sink, wooden floating shelves and gold-toned accents. A dining table sits beneath a gallery wall between the kitchen and living area.

A small outdoor space is accessed off the kitchen – the owner had a low roof built here to create a nook for storing a bike and the bins.

Bedroom

Outdoor space

The double bedroom and en suite shower room are located to the rear of the property. Painted in the Farrow & Ball dark-grey shade Down Pipe, there are white built-in wardrobes and cupboards above the bed for storage.

There could be potential to add a double-height extension to the house subject to planning permission, the owner says, as many of the neighbours have done.

Now upsizing closer to the sea, the owner is placing this trendy turnkey cottage on the market through Allen & Jacobs, seeking €295,000.